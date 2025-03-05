108th Training Command: A pillar of training and readiness within the total Army ecosystem

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –

The 108th Training Command remains an essential component of training and readiness for the Total Army Ecosystem, filling critical gaps and ensuring training missions succeed. Whether it be supporting Advanced Individual Training (AIT), Basic Combat Training (BCT), or Reserve Officer Training Course (ROTC), one example is the 104th Training Division's involvement in the Sandhurst competition at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where it helps cadets develop essential tactical and leadership skills. The 104th TD also sends USAR Drill Sergeants to Fort Knox annually to conduct Cadet Command's summer training programs, which prepare cadets to lead the Soldiers.

Partnerships forged between Reserve units and active duty installations further illustrate the command's reach and influence. The collaboration between Fort Sill and the 95th Training Division has been hailed as a benchmark of Total Army teamwork.

“The collaboration between Fort Sill and the 95th Training Division exemplifies our shared commitment to excellence in military training and readiness. Fort Sill’s capabilities in artillery training, combined with the 95th Training Division’s significantly enhances our collective ability to prepare warriors for the complexities of the modern battlefield. This partnership not only furthers our mission to develop agile and adaptive Soldiers but also strengthens the overall strategic readiness of our Army. Together, we are setting the standard for military training, ensuring that our Soldiers are not only ready to meet current challenges but are also prepared to adapt and excel in future conflicts," said Maj. Gen. Winston P. Brooks, commanding general, U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

The 108th has a long and distinguished legacy that has significantly influenced military training and readiness for decades. To address the growing troop needs during Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, they were assigned to lead the Joint Task Force Marshall in 2004.

Tasked by U.S. Army Reserve Command (USARC) to support U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), the 108th continues demonstrating its ability to answer the call to service by establishing three Drill Sergeant (DS) Basic Combat Training (BCT) Companies prepared to hit the trail on March 1, 2025. With the ambitious goal of transforming 61,000 recruits into soldiers by the end of 2027, the 108th has stepped up to meet this challenge. The command has mobilized over 80 Army Reserve Drill Sergeants and cadre volunteers through an active duty Operational Support (ADOS) mission at Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Sill, and Fort Jackson.

“Our Army Reserve Drill Sergeants have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to excellence by leaving their civilian jobs and families to volunteer during this critical need for support,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Luchsinger. “Hitting our recruiting numbers is a great problem to have and USAR Drill Sergeants are answering the call, bringing their expertise and leadership to ensure recruits are prepared for the demands of military service.”

