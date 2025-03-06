AdTech Market Size to Reach USD 2.9 Trillion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 14.7%

Allied Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The growing digital and internet penetration around the world, the increase in the adoption of AdTech solution to enhance operation & productivity, and the rising adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and AR/VR, among others drive the adtech market. However, data security and high investment costs is likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the rising gaming industry and growing social media app such as Facebook, Whatsapp and others will present new growth opportunities for the global adtech market in the coming years.The global adtech industry was valued at $748.20 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $2.9 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.Major industry players such as Google LLC, Twitter, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Verizon Communications Inc., InMobi Technology Services Private Limited, Meta Platforms, Inc., Adobe Inc.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A53696 Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global adtech market. The increasing investment in advanced technologies such as AdTech solution to improve businesses and the customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of AdTech market in North America. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and show the fastest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology in the region.Buy this Complete Report (408 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Based on solution, the demand-side platforms (DSPs) segment contributed to the largest share of more than one-third of the global adtech market in 2021. As DSP technology help utilize the ad money in a very efficient way, so businesses don't waste this money on ad space that won't induce results. Furthermore, demand-side platforms are an evolution of ad networks, which have been incorporating capabilities like real-time bidding into their offering as well. However, the data management platforms (DMPs) segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2031. With effective data management solutions, people across an organization can find and access trusted data for their queries. Moreover, it can increase the visibility of the organization's data assets, making it easier for people to quickly and confidently find the right data for their analysis.Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A53696 Based on application, the large enterprises segment grabbed the highest share of more than three-fifths of the adtech market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market in 2031. This is due to the high adoption of adtech solutions in large organizations. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment would witness the fastest CAGR of 17.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to digitalization and increasing investment in advanced technology such as AI/ML, AR/VR, and others.

