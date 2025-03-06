Male Hypogonadism Market Update 2025: Projected to Exhibit USD 5.1 billion Revenue by 2030, Claims AMR

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Male Hypogonadism Market is expected to show promising growth due to rise in prevalence of testosterone deficiency in males, increase in infertility rates, and surge in awareness of hypogonadism treatment choices among the patient population.Male hypogonadism is a clinical condition in which testes cannot produce enough testosterone, resulting in decreased development of muscle mass, impaired growth of body hair, development of breast tissues, and lack of deepening of the voice. Growth in the male hypogonadism market is driven by the rise in prevalence & incidence of men with testosterone deficiency, increase in infertility rates, and growth in awareness among the patient population about hypogonadism treatment options by certain campaigns carried out by the government. Moreover, the risk of hypogonadism is very high in the geriatric population, and population with obesity & diabetes; thus, growth in geriatric population and incidence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such obesity & diabetes, are further expected to boost the market growth. However, high side effects of all testosterone products are expected to hinder growth of the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) segment in this market. Technological advancements are expected to provide new opportunities during the forecast period.According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global male hypogonadism market generated $3.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Increase in prevalence and incidence of testosterone deficiency in males, surge in infertility rates, and rise in awareness of male hypogonadism treatment choices among the patients drive the growth of the global male hypogonadism market. However, the availability of testosterone replacement treatment (TRT) restrains the market growth. On the other hand, technological developments present new opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1874 The major factors that drive the global male hypogonadism industry are rise in prevalence of testosterone insufficiency among males, increase in infertility rates, and surge in awareness of hypogonadism treatment among individuals. Male hypogonadism market trends include government campaigns to promote health in men and hypogonadism treatment options, including testosterone replacement therapy, which assists increase in product sales in the male hypogonadism market. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes and obesity and surge in geriatric population drive the growth of the market.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global male hypogonadism market based on therapy, drug delivery, type, and region.Based on type, the pituitary disorders segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report also analyzes the segments including klinefelters syndrome, kallmann syndrome, and others.Based on therapy, the testosterone replacement therapy segment held the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global male hypogonadism market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue by 2030. However, the gonadotropin and gonadotropin releasing hormone therapy segment is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1874 Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global male hypogonadism market analyzed in the research include Allergan PLC., Eli Lily & Company, Bayer AG, Ferring Holdings SA, Endo Iternational PLC., Merck & Co. Inc., Finox Biotech, Perrigo Company PLC., Pfizer, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

