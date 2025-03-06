Hypodermic Needles Market growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2030

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factors that drive the growth of the hypodermic needles market include, increase in consumption of injectable drugs, especially among diabetic patients and drug delivery. High cost of safety hypodermic needles restricts the growth of the hypodermic needles market, which further restricts its adoption across small hospitals and clinics in emerging economies. The safety hypodermic needles have advanced features such as luer lock, single-handed technique, and other safety features whereas retractable safety hypodermic needles cost more than traditional needles without safety features.As per the report, the global hypodermic needles market size accounted for $3.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2030.Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1868 A hypodermic needle is a hollow needle widely used across medical settings to carry out different applications, such as drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. These needles function through two different mechanisms, namely safety and non-safety needles. They are used to administer and inject drugs in the body and also to withdraw fluids from the body for examination and research purposes.Hypodermic needles also serve important roles in research requiring sterile conditions. The hypodermic needle significantly reduces contamination during inoculation of a sterile substrate in two ways. First, its surface is extremely smooth, preventing airborne pathogens from becoming trapped between irregularities on the needle’s surface, which could subsequently be transferred into the media as contaminants. Second, the needle’s point is extremely sharp, significantly reducing the diameter of the hole remaining after puncturing the membrane, which consequently prevents microbes larger than the hole from contaminating the substrate. Also because of increase in applications of hypodermic needles, especially in clinics, hospitals, and by physicians has formulated the need of regulatory guidelines to evaluate the performance and quality of these needles. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has formed safety standards for their commercial use. These regulations provide guidance to determine the specification and minimum standards for hypodermic needles.Surge in incidence of chronic & lifestyle diseases, increase in prevalence of diabetes, technological advancements and advanced hypodermic needles solutions have boosted the growth of the global hypodermic needles market. However, availability of alternative modes of drug delivery, high cost of hypodermic needles, and low awareness toward safety syringes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in disposable income, increase in demand for hypodermic needles, and growth prospects in developing countries would open new opportunities in the future.The safety hypodermic needles segment dominated the market growthBy products, the safety hypodermic needles segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global hypodermic needles market. However, the segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of needlestick injury and safety over conventional needles. The report includes an analysis of the safety hypodermic needs segment.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1868 The drug delivery segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By application, the drug delivery segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. However, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around 90% of the global hypodermic needles market, owing to surge in prevalence of infectious diseases, use for vaccination, and increase in incidences of diabetes. The report includes analysis the vaccination and blood specimen collection segments.Asia-Pacific held the largest shareBy region, the global hypodermic needles market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period, owing to rise in healthcare expenditures, presence of high population base, and prevalence of chronic diseases.Major market playersBecton, Dickinson and CompanyB. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AGCardinal Health Inc.CONNECTICUT HYPODERMICS INC.EXELINT INTERNATIONAL CO.McKesson CorporationHitech SyringesRetractable Technologies, Inc.Nipro CorporationTERUMO MEDICAL CORPORATIONAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 