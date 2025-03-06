AgEagle Aerial Systems Demonstrates its Innovative eBee Drone Technologies at Security Trade Fair Enforce Tac 2025

International event connects armed forces personnel and security industry leaders

WICHITA, Kan., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, announces it recently showcased its eBee VISION and eBee TAC systems at Enforce Tac 2025 trade fair through its Germany-based distributor Dronivo. Enforce Tac focuses on innovations in the security and defense verticals and features cutting-edge technologies from renowned manufacturers.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “Exhibiting our best-in-class UAS to an esteemed audience, including government officials and military leaders, was yet another high value opportunity to enhance our market presence and drive business growth in the security and defense sectors. Our ability to connect with industry stakeholders has further solidified our position as a key contributor in advancing UAS technology to meet the evolving needs of our commercial and government customers worldwide. We will continue to leverage similar opportunities as we execute our strategic growth plan designed to build long-term shareholder value.”

Enforce Tac is a specialized international trade fair focused on law enforcement, security, and defense industries, where professionals from around the world gather to showcase the latest innovations in tactical equipment, firearms, ammunition, and security technology; it's primarily designed for members of the armed forces and official security agencies to discover new products and network with industry experts.

The eBee VISION is a state-of-the-art ISR Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), designed to provide tactical flexibility, durability, and efficiency. Its unique features and performance metrics will be evaluated during a series of rigorous field exercises, providing valuable insights into its applicability in diverse operational scenarios. eBee VISION is carried in a backpack, hand-launched and operated by a single pilot in rapidly changing environments.

The eBee TAC is a cyber-secure governmental and tactical mapping drone and was the first fixed-wing approved drone to be added to the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Blue UAS Cleared List for procurement by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and government agencies. Systems added to this list do not require a Department of Defense exception to operate, as they have undergone an evaluation of the drone systems’ capabilities, NDAA compliance, operational safety and cyber security. eBee TAC can be operated by one person and deployed in 3 minutes.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack UAS, sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Legal Disclaimer:

