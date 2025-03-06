Electric Hydrogen partners with Texas-based Titan to deliver modularized manufacturing for electrolyzer plants

COLUMBUS, Texas, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Hydrogen, global manufacturer of high-power electrolyzer plants, announced its strategic partnership with Titan, a Texas-based leader in process equipment manufacturing, for the fabrication and assembly of its 100 megawatt (MW) electrolyzer plant product. This partnership underscores Electric Hydrogen’s commitment to support U.S. industrial competitiveness and development of a skilled, local workforce in the hydrogen industry.

At Titan’s facility in Columbus, Texas, fabrication and assembly of Electric Hydrogen’s first commercial 100MW Plant—a solution that enables up to 60% lower total installed costs for electrolytic hydrogen—is complete. The partnership with Titan illustrates how growth in the hydrogen industry creates opportunities for expansion of energy businesses and jobs in Texas. To build Electric Hydrogen’s electrolyzer process skids, Titan deployed the same expertise and workers that it would have deployed to build traditional oil and gas infrastructure. This 100MW Plant project, which will support more than 300 good-paying jobs in the State, signals the beginning of a growing hydrogen industry in Texas.

“By combining Electric Hydrogen’s proprietary advanced technology with Titan’s world-class process equipment fabrication expertise and facilities, we are able to deliver a superior electrolyzer solution at half the cost of others in the market,” said Raffi Garabedian, Electric Hydrogen’s CEO and Co-founder.

To ensure reliable and rapid deployment, Electric Hydrogen’s fully-integrated 100MW Plant is pre-assembled and pre-tested before shipment to the customer site. This unique fabrication model leverages Titan’s excellence in high-volume chemical equipment production and rigorous quality practices.

“Our team’s deep expertise and commitment to scalability through standardized processes are closely aligned with Electric Hydrogen’s modular product offering and we are thrilled to be bringing the 100MW Plant to customers to grow America’s hydrogen economy,” said Titan CEO Chris Werner.

To learn more about Electric Hydrogen’s 100MW Plant, visit https://eh2.com/.

About Electric Hydrogen

Electric Hydrogen manufactures, delivers and commissions the world’s most powerful electrolyzers to make clean hydrogen projects economically viable today. The company’s complete 100 megawatt (MW) Plant includes all system components required to turn water and electricity into the lowest cost clean hydrogen. Electric Hydrogen has a team of more than 300 people in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts. To learn more about how critical industries leverage Electric Hydrogen’s advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology, visit https://eh2.com/.

Contact

V2 Communications for Electric Hydrogen

electrichydrogen@v2comms.com

About Titan

Titan Production Equipment (“Titan”) is a market leader in the design, engineering and manufacturing of Specialty Engineer-to-Order complex Separation and Processing & Treating equipment used in traditional oil & gas applications, as well as manufacturing a variety of clean energy products, including green hydrogen, sulfur recovery and carbon capture technologies. Titan Production Equipment has 365,000 square feet of manufacturing space in Columbus, Texas and has grown from an initial 42 employees in 2018 to a peak of 350 people in 2024. Titan is owned by a private equity fund controlled and managed by New York private equity firm Castle Harlan, Inc. (“Castle Harlan”). For more information about Titan, visit www.titanpeq.com .

Contact

info@titanpeq.com



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c8d6ae2-42c9-4a19-acc4-6e6aa457dcc7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ea7f82a-8ceb-4f77-9a49-f9d077f6d031

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/712a442b-4682-4cd3-9199-97d5eb843279

Electric Hydrogen Electric Hydrogen’s 100MW Plant at Titan’s fabrication facility in Texas Electric Hydrogen Electric Hydrogen’s 100MW Plant at Titan’s fabrication facility in Texas Electric Hydrogen Electric Hydrogen’s 100MW Plant at Titan’s fabrication facility in Texas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.