LifeMD® Announces Integration with LillyDirect Pharmacy Provider to Offer Patients Streamlined Access to Branded Dual GLP-1/GIP Zepbound

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced it is integrating with LillyDirect pharmacy provider, Gifthealth, to offer streamlined access of single-dose vials of Lilly’s prescription obesity treatment Zepbound® (tirzepatide) to eligible LifeMD patients. Integration with the LillyDirect ® self-pay pharmacy channel will provide a seamless solution to a patient’s Zepbound fulfillment journey while continuing to offer more accessible pricing and direct shipment to patients.

LifeMD’s comprehensive weight management offering provides a turnkey solution for patients seeking clinical care to lose weight and to reach their healthcare objectives. With Lilly’s recent launch of additional doses of Zepbound vials and reduced pricing of existing vial doses, the integration will provide LifeMD’s eligible on-label patients with streamlined access to this treatment, if prescribed. Zepbound is the first and only FDA-approved dual glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) obesity medication.

“We commend Lilly’s initiative to offer more accessible solutions for obesity treatment with the recent launch of the new Zepbound Self Pay Journey Program. Our integration with LillyDirect’s self-pay pharmacy provider further enhances LifeMD patients’ experience with seamless access to branded Zepbound vials at the newly reduced self-pay price. This new integration complements our insurance-sponsored pharmacy programs, where we continue to see rising approval rates for branded GLP-1 therapies like Zepbound,” said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. “LifeMD remains dedicated to elevating access to quality medical care, which starts with offering healthcare that is more patient-centric, affordable and convenient. We believe that commitment uniquely positions LifeMD’s weight management program to make healthy living accessible for our patients.”

LifeMD’s rapidly growing weight management program provides primary care, remote monitoring, diagnostic testing and prescription services to eligible patients seeking to access a medically supported weight-loss solution. The Company’s weight management program has grown to approximately 75,000 active patient subscribers as of February 2025. LifeMD remains at the forefront of the rapidly growing weight-loss market with a highly differentiated and comprehensive offering.

Zepbound is available for on-label self-pay patients in 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg and 10 mg dose vials through LillyDirect’s self-pay pharmacy channel. Lilly recently reduced the price of the 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials and announced the launch of the 7.5 mg and 10 mg vials.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a 22,500-square-foot affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

Investor Contact:

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact:

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing Officer

press@lifemd.com

