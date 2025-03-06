Adagene to Present at Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference 2025

SAN DIEGO and SUZHOU, China, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. (“Adagene”) (Nasdaq: ADAG), a company transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based therapies, today announced that Adagene’s Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of R&D, Peter Luo, Ph.D., will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and provide a corporate update at Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference 2025, taking place March 10-12 in Miami, Florida.

Leerink’s Global Healthcare Conference 2025

Presentation Date: Wednesday, March 12

Wednesday, March 12 Presentation Time: 10:40-11:20 AM (Eastern Time)

10:40-11:20 AM (Eastern Time) Location: W South Beach



A webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Investors section of the company’s website at https://www.adagene.com for at least 30 days.

About Adagene

Adagene Inc. (Nasdaq: ADAG) is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene combines computational biology and artificial intelligence to design novel antibodies that address globally unmet patient needs. The company has forged strategic collaborations with reputable global partners that leverage its SAFEbody® precision masking technology in multiple approaches at the vanguard of science.

Powered by its proprietary Dynamic Precision Library (DPL) platform, composed of NEObody™, SAFEbody, and POWERbody™ technologies, Adagene’s highly differentiated pipeline features novel immunotherapy programs. The company’s SAFEbody technology is designed to address safety and tolerability challenges associated with many antibody therapeutics by using precision masking technology to shield the binding domain of the biologic therapy. Through activation in the tumor microenvironment, this allows for tumor-specific targeting of antibodies in tumor microenvironment, while minimizing on-target off-tumor toxicity in healthy tissues.

Adagene’s lead clinical program, ADG126 (muzastotug), is a masked, anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody that targets a unique epitope of CTLA-4 in regulatory T cells (Tregs) in the tumor microenvironment. ADG126 is currently in phase 1b/2 clinical studies in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, particularly focused on Metastatic Microsatellite-stable (MSS) Colorectal Cancer (CRC). Validated by ongoing clinical research, the SAFEbody platform can be applied to a wide variety of antibody-based therapeutic modalities, including Fc empowered antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and bi/multispecific T-cell engagers.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.adagene.com.

Investor Contacts:

Raymond Tam

Adagene

raymond_tam@adagene.com

Bruce Mackle

LifeSci Advisors

bmackle@lifesciadvisors.com

