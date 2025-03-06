authID Publishes New Whitepaper on Next-Generation Deepfake Detection Technology

Explore what deepfake creators are doing to evade detection, the impact of generative AI on deepfakes, the escalating threats in cybersecurity, and mitigation tactics to combat AI-driven fraud

DENVER, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today released a comprehensive whitepaper detailing innovative approaches to combat the rising threat of deepfake fraud in digital authentication systems. The whitepaper, titled "Deepfake Countermeasures," provides crucial insights into deepfakes as the next generation in fraud attacks, as well as cutting-edge defensive strategies against presentation and injection attacks.

The increasing sophistication of AI platforms means attackers can use a single photo to synthesize deepfake videos. authID's report presents a critical framework for organizations to protect against a spike in identity fraud attempts and leverages authID's proprietary multi-layered detection system, which achieves a billion-to-one false-match accuracy rate. authID’s platform detects the liveness of each authentication attempt, preventing the use of pictures, videos and deepfakes for spoofing identities, known as presentation attacks.

"As deepfake technology continues to advance exponentially, traditional authentication methods are increasingly vulnerable," said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. "Our report demonstrates that combining advanced AI with privacy-first, facial biometric authentication creates an unprecedented level of security while maintaining seamless user experience, including a market-leading matching speed of 35 milliseconds and unparalleled accuracy."

Integrating proven solutions to combat deepfake fraud is critical to the financial sector and other industries where inaccurate user authentication can lead to multi-million-dollar losses. Manual review of documents is believed to be successful at identifying sophisticated deepfakes less than 1% of the time and causes expensive and frustrating bottlenecks.

With more than 2 in 5 fraud attempts in the financial sector currently fueled by AI, the industry has reached a tipping point in the fight against deepfakes. To stay well-positioned against the rising prevalence of AI-driven presentation and injection attacks, it is important that organizations implement proven authentication and verification platforms into existing or new workflows.

Key highlights from the whitepaper include:

Analysis of emerging deepfake attack vectors, as well as the perceived accuracy and speed with which bad actors are creating these fraudulent assets

Overview of authID's market-leading liveness detection technology, which uses a multilayered methodology to examine the visible and invisible artifacts present in an image, as well as the integrity of the camera itself

Implementation framework for enterprise-grade deepfake countermeasures, including efforts to safeguard the device of origin, to prevent insertion of fakes behind the camera in the form of an injection attack

The whitepaper builds on authID's recent launch of PrivacyKey™, the company's revolutionary biometric solution that ensures secure authentication without storing sensitive facial data. This innovation, available in concert with the authID platforms Proof™ and Verified™, helps reduce fraud attempts while maintaining regulatory compliance and user privacy, as well as providing enterprises with critical key-rotation capabilities that ensure complete control of who can access sensitive data.

“Deepfake fraud is no longer a theoretical risk—it’s a rapidly growing threat to businesses, financial institutions, and digital trust itself,” said Erick Soto, Chief Product Officer at authID. “Our latest whitepaper unpacks the evolving landscape of AI-driven fraud and the countermeasures needed to combat it. At authID, we are committed to staying ahead of these threats with our advanced biometric identity solutions, ensuring that enterprises can trust who’s behind the device in every interaction.”

The complete whitepaper is available for download at https://authid.ai/dc.

About authID

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, biometric authentication, and account recovery with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. With our ground-breaking PrivacyKey Solution authID delivers all the benefits of biometric identity verification, with a 1-to-1-billion false match rate, while storing no biometric data. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, prevents account takeover, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, most frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.

