electroCore to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025

ROCKAWAY, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Management will host a webcast and conference call at 5:30 PM EDT to discuss the financial results and answer questions.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Time: 5:30 PM EDT
About electroCore, Inc.
electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company dedicated to improving health and promoting general wellness through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) technology platform. The company focuses on commercializing medical devices for managing and treating specific medical conditions, as well as consumer products utilizing nVNS to enhance general well-being and human performance in the United States and select international markets.

