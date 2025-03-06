St. Louis Cardinals Partner with Gray Media, KMOV, and Matrix Midwest to Bring Fans in St. Louis and Beyond Free, Over-The-Air Baseball

Gray to Simulcast FanDuel Sports Network for Package of at Least Ten Games to Nearly Seven and a Half Million Television Households Across Eight States

ST. LOUiS, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The St. Louis Cardinals and Gray Media are thrilled to announce the broadcast of at least ten games, airing on KMOV (CBS) and Matrix Midwest in St. Louis, on Gray-owned or syndicated third-party television stations in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky and Oklahoma serving nearly seven and a half million television households. The team will simulcast these games with FanDuel Sports Network, the Cardinals’ television rightsholder partner.

The partnership’s first pitch will occur on Friday, April 11 when the Cardinals host the Philadelphia Phillies at Busch Stadium 7:15 C.D.T. on KMOV channel 4 and Matrix Midwest in St. Louis (channel 32 over-the-air and channel 6 on Spectrum cable).

The St. Louis and regional television stations will air the following games:

Friday, April 25 vs. Milwaukee Brewers 7:15 C.D.T. on Matrix Midwest

Friday, May 16 at Kansas City Royals 6:40 C.D.T. on Matrix Midwest

Friday, May 30 at Texas Rangers 7:05 C.D.T. on KMOV Channel 4 and Matrix Midwest

Friday, June 6 vs. Los Angeles Dodgers 7:15 C.D.T. on KMOV Channel 4 and Matrix Midwest

Friday, June 20 vs. Cincinnati Reds 6:15 C.D.T. on Matrix Midwest





The Cardinals will announce additional free, over-the-air Cardinals games at a later date.

The new partnership marks the first time a package of Cardinals baseball games will be televised locally on a free and over-the-air channel as part of a non-national broadcast since 2010.

“We are excited that, for the first time in 15 years, fans can watch our games across Cardinals Nation for free and over-the-air, bringing the Cardinals into more homes than ever before,” said Anuk Karunaratne, Cardinals Sr. Vice President of Business Operations. “This expanded reach means more families, communities, and lifelong fans can share in the excitement of Cardinals baseball and cheer on our hometown team throughout the season.”

“KMOV and Matrix Midwest are proud to serve our viewers in St. Louis and across the region, by bringing iconic Cardinals baseball back to free, over-the-air broadcasts,” said J.D. Sosnoff, General Manager of KMOV-TV and Matrix Midwest. “Along with our market-leading co-owned television stations across Cardinals Country, we are ready to bring the excitement from Busch Stadium to the fans.”

Gray’s market-leading television stations in Cape Girardeau, Springfield, Memphis, Jonesboro, Rockford, Peoria, Quincy, Evansville, Sioux City, Cedar Rapids, Ottumwa, Davenport, and Rochester/Mason City also plan to air the package.

Check your local listings for more information.

About Matrix Midwest

Matrix Midwest launched in 2024 and is St. Louis’ only free and independent sports and entertainment network, available free over-the-air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter. Based out of St. Louis, Matrix Midwest operates alongside sister-station, First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV). Matrix Midwest is also the exclusive home of University of Missouri pre-and-post-game show, Mizzou Live, and coaches show, Tiger Talk. In addition, sports fans can watch Good Morning Football: Overtime live Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Chiefs pre-season football and more on this unique channel. Matrix Midwest pairs all of this with a wide range of entertainment programming featuring Extra, Entertainment Tonight, MyNetworkTV prime shows, Great Day St. Louis, My St. Louis Live and news from First Alert 4. Fans of culture, lifestyle and sports in the region will all find something for them on Matrix Midwest. For more information, visit www.MatrixMidwest.com. Matrix Midwest is a Gray Media company. To learn more about Gray Media, go to www.graymedia.com.

About First Alert 4

First Alert 4 (KMOV-TV) is a local media organization in St. Louis, MO. Serving the Midwest since 1954, KMOV is an award-winning provider of local news, weather, sports and entertainment content on multiple broadcast and digital platforms. For more information, visit www.FirstAlert4.com. First Alert 4 is a Gray Media company. To learn more about Gray Media, go to www.graymedia.com.

About Gray Media

Gray Media (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 37 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 99 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station during 2024, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 44 markets. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

About the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most storied franchises in all of baseball. Since joining the National League in 1892, the Cardinals have won more than 10,000 games and finished in first place 28 times, winning 3 National League Eastern Division Titles, 13 National League Central Division Titles, 19 National League Pennants and 11 World Series Championships. There are 54 former players, managers and executives with ties to the Cardinals organization enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.



Gray Contact:

Tom Zupanci, Matrix Midwest & KMOV-TV, 314.566.1477 or tom.zupanci@firstalert4.com

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.