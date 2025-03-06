Centrical Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2025 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service 

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centrical , the leading AI Performance Experience Platform for frontline employees, has won a Bronze Stevie Award in the Contact Center Solution category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service .

The award recognizes Centrical’s platform, which transforms how frontline employees and managers perform, engage, and develop their skills.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world’s leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 400 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on April 10.

Centrical seamlessly integrates real-time performance visibility, AI-driven coaching and development, and advanced gamification into a unified experience. This empowers organizations to align frontline behaviors with business goals, driving exceptional customer experiences.

“Centrical clearly stands out as an innovative and impactful platform that improves employee performance, engagement, and business outcomes,” the judges commented. “The use of real-time AI insights, gamification, and personalized coaching makes it a game-changer for frontline teams.”

The judges also highlighted Centrical’s strong customer success stories and impressive ROI metrics, such as reducing new hire training time by 50% for one customer and average handle time (AHT) by 9.9% for another.

Gal Rimon, CEO and Founder of Centrical, said: “This recognition underscores the immense impact Centrical has on frontline teams worldwide. Today’s businesses need more than traditional workforce management solutions. Centrical goes beyond the top-down approach, empowering frontline employees with clear performance visibility, real-time feedback, and personalized coaching to drive meaningful results.”

More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 45 nations and territories, were considered in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 176 professionals worldwide on seven specialized judging committees. The 2025 jury chairs include Angela Blevins, Vice President, Club and Owner Service at Hilton Grand Vacation Club; Tunde Hubina, Vice President of Client Services at Startek; and Lisa P Oswald, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Service at Travelzoo.

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller stated: “The outstanding scores awarded to this year’s Stevie winners reflect the exceptional levels of achievement they demonstrate. We proudly join the judges and the entire Stevie Awards community in congratulating and celebrating the winners on their accomplishments.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales . Nominations for the 2026 competition will be accepted starting this July.

To learn more about Centrical, please visit www.centrical.com.

About Centrical

Centrical, the AI Performance Experience Platform, empowers best-in-class customer experiences for the world’s leading brands by building highly engaged and productive frontline teams. The platform personalizes the employee experience, guiding individual success and growth, through AI-driven performance, coaching and quality management, personalized microlearning, and voice of the employee—all wrapped in industry-leading gamification to make the experience both fun and rewarding. In addition, Centrical’s conversational AI Assistant empowers frontline managers to develop their teams through more effective and efficient coaching.

In 2024, Centrical was recognized as a leader by Frost & Sullivan in their Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Radar™, validating its innovative approach to employee performance and engagement.

Centrical was founded in 2013 and serves customers in 150 countries in 40 different languages. Centrical has offices in New York, Tel Aviv, and London and customers include leading multinational enterprises such as Teleperformance, DHL, Synchrony Financial, and more.

About The Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

