Counslr Partners with the National Organization of Industrial Trade Unions

Counslr Provides Unlimited Access to Text-based Mental Health Support and Wellness Resources to Help American Union Workers Prioritize Well-being

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counslr, a leading digital mental health company , announced today that it has partnered with the National Organization of Industrial Trade Unions (NOITU) to help support workers in various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, auto maintenance, education, food service, hospitality and numerous other industries that form the core of NOITU’s membership. This partnership will provide unlimited wellness resources and live texting sessions with Counslr’s licensed and vetted mental health support professionals, who are available on-demand, 24/7/365. By increasing accessibility to Counslr’s round-the-clock support, NOITU underscores its ongoing commitment to the well-being of its members by providing essential benefits that promote mental and emotional resilience.

“In today’s fast-paced world, mental health support needs to be readily available. That is why we have partnered with Counslr,” states Gerard A. Jones, National President. “Their innovative, text-based counseling platform will be able to provide our membership with convenient and confidential access to mental health professionals, reflecting our commitment to modern and accessible solutions for the well-being of NOITU’s membership.”

Loneliness is an epidemic, especially in the workplace where 1 in 5 workers around the world says they experience loneliness daily. In addition, data shows that more than one-third of American workers are concerned about the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on their job, including fear of losing their job or reduced hours and pay.

“At Counslr, we increasingly hear from organizations across various industries about the needs of mental health support in the workplace , indicating more than ever that mental health knows no boundaries,” states Josh Liss, Counslr CEO. “It truly doesn’t matter who you are or what you do for a living. Mental health impacts us all. We are proud to provide a different level of support for the members of NOITU, who may be impacted by stressors in their lives, including by their line of work.”

ABOUT COUNSLR

Counslr is a text-based mental health support application that provides unlimited access to robust wellness resources and live texting sessions with licensed professionals, 24/7/365. Users can access support on-demand within two minutes of opening the app, or by scheduled appointment. Through real-time texting, users enjoy one-on-one, private communication with a licensed counselor that can be conducted anytime, anywhere. Counslr was designed to help individuals deal with life’s day-to-day issues, empowering individuals to address concerns while they are “small” to help ensure that they stay “small”. Counslr partners with organizations of all shapes and sizes (companies, unions, nonprofits, universities/colleges, high schools, etc) so that these entities can provide Counslr’s services to their employees/members/students at no direct cost. For more information, please visit www.counslr.com .

Contact:

Kristen Nihamin

(917) 509-9028

kristen@counslr.com

