Animal Vaccines Market to reach $15,201.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2%

PORTLAND, IA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The advancement in recombinant technology has led to the emergence of DNA & recombinant vaccines. These vaccines are effective over traditionally developed vaccines in preventing infections. Thus, this factor is anticipated to boost the demand of animal vaccines in near future.According to the report, the global animal vaccines industry generated $9.09 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $15.20 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1988 Growth in demand for pet insurance, rise in prevalence of animal diseases, surge in expenditure for animal health, and increase in ownership of companion animal drive the growth of the global animal vaccines market. However, highly competitive meat and milk prices and adverse impact of veterinary vaccines on human and animal health hinders the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in vaccine product and rise in demand for hybrid animal create new opportunities in coming years.Vaccines help develop naturally acquired immunity by stimulating the immune system with the help of either non-pathogenic organisms or by their immunogenic components. Animal vaccines are essential to increase the welfare of the animal and reduce the monetary loss of their owners. These consist of attenuated and subunit vaccines and are useful in the prevention of diseases through their mode of action. Animal vaccines are eco-friendly products that help reduce the use of antibiotics and risk of drug-resistant microorganisms. They help protect animal health by immunizing the animal from any particular disease. These vaccines are essential for animal well-being, production of food, and safety of public health.Animal vaccines is a component of a larger field of medicine called veterinary biologics (VB). These vaccines function by activating the immune system to avoid the onset of any disease. As animal treatment is costlier than animal vaccination, these products are cost-effective solutions for animal welfare. Animal vaccine products help in the prevention of animal diseases, increase in food productivity, and avoid transmission of zoonotic and foodborne infections to humans.The attenuated vaccines segment to maintain its dominant position during the forecast periodBased on product, the attenuated vaccines a segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global animal vaccines market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of advanced technology for specific mutations/deletions in genes of the virus. However, the DNA vaccines segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 8.10% from 2020 to 2030, owing to increase in prevalence of animal diseases, and its easy manipulation as compared to traditional vaccines.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1988 The livestock segment to maintain its leadership status based on revenue by 2030Based on animal type, the livestock animal segment accounted for nearly than two-thirds of the global animal vaccines market in 2020, and is projected to maintain its leadership status based on revenue by 2030. Increase in the prevalence of various infectious diseases among livestock animals and surge in awareness related to importance of immunization. However, the companion animal segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.50% from 2020 to 2030. The increase in awareness regarding medical illnesses & ailments of companion animals and growth in animal healthcare expenditure worldwide drive the growth of the segment.North America to maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast periodBased on region, North America held the majority share in 2020, with nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global animal vaccines market, and will maintain its highest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is due to established veterinary organizational structures and concern amongst people to ensure animal health. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 5.90% during the forecast period, owing to increase in need of protection of livestock from mass wipeouts due to epidemics, especially in countries such as India.Leading market playersMerck & Co., Inc.Zoetis Inc.Ceva Santé AnimaleSanofi S.A.RomvacVaxxinovaBiovacMerialBoehringer Ingelheim GmbHAnicon Labor GmbHAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.