Viasat and partners deliver first-of-its-kind direct-to-device demonstration in South America

Viasat and its ecosystem partners GuardianSat, Quectel, and Acceleronix, successfully complete trial in Brazil to showcase direct-to-device connectivity for the automotive industry

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced the first-of-its-kind demonstration of direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity for the automotive sector — opening the door for widescale adoption of satellite connectivity for automotive use cases.

In a country-first, the tests saw different vehicles connect directly to Viasat’s highly reliable L-band satellites and Skylo’s network, to provide narrowband tracking, monitoring and messaging capabilities. The trials took place over the last four months between Blumenau and Curitiba in Southern Brazil.

The tests, conducted by Viasat’s ecosystem partner GuardianSat, used 3GPP standards-based non-terrestrial-network (NTN) service infrastructure through Viasat’s connectivity partner, Acceleronix. In addition, Quectel Wireless Solutions provided advanced CC660D-LS NTN satellite communication modules, paired with Quectel’s high-performance antennas, that enabled the vehicles to seamlessly switch between satellite and cellular networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity based on location.

By leveraging 3GPP-enabled D2D technology, car manufacturers and service providers are able to offer a variety of new services to consumers and businesses. Vehicles can stay connected even in rural locations, allowing passengers and cargo to stay safe wherever they are. Narrowband applications for D2D in the automotive space will include the provision of positioning data, predictive maintenance, emergency and breakdown assistance, and real-time supply chain tracking.

Satellite and cellular technologies have started on a pathway to convergence after 3GPP’s Release 17 standard, which outlines an approach for devices like mobile phones, vehicles and industrial machinery to connect to satellites without a dedicated satellite terminal. This technology, known as direct-to-device, is changing the way that satellite connectivity is delivered.

Viasat is currently developing a direct-to-device ecosystem of chipset manufacturers, MNOs, OEMs and solution providers to augment its existing MSS network capabilities, which are already utilized for safety services at sea and in the air. The company recently joined the 5G Automotive Association to support connected transport applications, following three high-profile mobile device demonstrations in India, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates last quarter.

Sandeep Moorthy, Chief Technical Officer - Viasat Commercial Services, said: “When people think of direct-to-device they usually think about keeping cell-phones connected via satellite. While that is a vital benefit, there is also a massive opportunity for the transport industry, with the economics of direct-to-device opening the door for mass-market adoption. D2D satellite connectivity has the potential to save lives when drivers are outside of cellular networks, while connected vehicles can also provide real-time data for a huge range of applications which ultimately add up to a more efficient and sustainable transport sector.”

“The integration of Quectel’s CC660D-LS satellite module with Viasat’s network in this demonstration highlights the transformative potential of this technology,” said Ricardo Simon, Sales Director for LatAm at Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Seamless roaming between satellite and cellular networks ensures uninterrupted connectivity regardless of location, unlocking a broad range of critical applications.”

