Bio-alcohol Market Sales to Reach USD 419.75 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Sustainable Fuels Surges | Latest Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The Bio-Alcohol Market is projected to grow significantly from 2025 to 2031, driven by increasing demand for sustainable and renewable fuel alternatives. Key bio-alcohols like bioethanol, biobutanol, and biomethanol are derived from sugarcane, corn, grains, and bio-waste, making them vital for reducing carbon emissions. Their applications span transportation, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and personal care industries. Rising environmental concerns and government policies promoting biofuels are expected to accelerate market expansion.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. –, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bio-alcohol market was valued at USD 148.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10%, reaching approximately USD 419.75 billion by 2031. This growth is driven by increasing government mandates for biofuels, rising fuel demand, and advancements in bio-refining technologies.

The bio-alcohol industry (Mercado de Bio Alcohol) is shaped by stringent regulations on carbon emissions, policies promoting biofuels and renewable energy, and technological advancements in biochemical conversion and fermentation processes. The transportation sector remains the largest consumer of bio-alcohols, while applications in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food continue to grow.

This Bio-alcohol market research report provides key insights for manufacturers, investors, and decision-makers to navigate emerging opportunities, competitive threats, and future growth trends. It analyzes market dynamics, technological advancements, and strategic initiatives shaping the industry's future.

Accelerating the Transition to Renewable Energy & Eco-Friendly Solutions

The Bio-Alcohol Market is gaining momentum as the world shifts toward cleaner, renewable energy sources and sustainable chemical solutions. With concerns over carbon emissions, fossil fuel dependency, and environmental impact, bio-alcohols such as bioethanol, biobutanol, and biomethanol are emerging as key alternatives to conventional fuels and industrial chemicals.

Backed by government policies, advancements in biotechnology, and increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions, bio-alcohols are transforming transportation fuels, chemical production, and energy applications.

Important Companies-

The competitive landscape of the global Bio-alcohol market is shaped by key players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable production practices.

Leading companies such as BASF SE, Arkema, VERBIO, Vereinigte BioEnergie AG, BRASKEM, DuPont, and Cargill are actively expanding their product portfolios and enhancing their manufacturing capabilities.

DSM, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Raizen, BP Biofuels, and Genomatica Inc. are investing in research and development to drive bio-based solutions and meet growing demand.

Additionally, CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG and GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD are strengthening their market presence through technological advancements and sustainable bio-alcohol production. This competitive environment is fostering innovation and growth in the industry.

Recent Developments –

Here are recent developments from key players in the bio-alcohol industry:

Maersk (2024): In October, Maersk, a Danish shipping group, announced a long-term agreement with China's LONGi Green Energy Technology to supply bio-methanol starting in 2026. This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Maersk's fleet of dual-fuel methanol container vessels.

a Danish shipping group, announced a long-term agreement with China's LONGi Green Energy Technology to supply bio-methanol starting in 2026. This initiative aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Maersk's fleet of dual-fuel methanol container vessels. Ørsted (2024): In September, Ørsted, the world's largest offshore wind developer, canceled its flagship European green fuels project in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. The plant was intended to produce 55,000 tons annually of e-methanol for industries such as shipping and aviation. CEO Mads Nipper cited unsustainable pricing and high project costs as reasons for the decision.

Future Trends Shaping the Bio-Alcohol Market

Second & Third-Generation Biofuels – Advanced biofuels from non-food biomass to enhance sustainability.

– Advanced biofuels from non-food biomass to enhance sustainability. Integration with Hydrogen Economy – Biomethanol as a feedstock for green hydrogen production.

– Biomethanol as a feedstock for green hydrogen production. Circular Bioeconomy Innovations – Converting agricultural waste and CO₂ into bio-alcohols.

– Converting agricultural waste and CO₂ into bio-alcohols. Expansion of Biorefinery Models – Co-producing bio-alcohols, bioplastics, and bio-based chemicals.

– Co-producing bio-alcohols, bioplastics, and bio-based chemicals. Partnerships & Investments in Green Energy – Companies collaborating to scale bio-alcohol adoption.

Decision-Making Information-

Businesses and investors looking to capitalize on the bio-alcohol market should focus on scaling up production, enhancing process efficiency, and targeting new industrial applications. As climate policies tighten and demand for low-carbon fuels rises, bio-alcohols will play a critical role in future energy transitions. Strategic partnerships, technological innovation, and sustainability initiatives will be key to success in this evolving market.

What’s Driving Market Growth?

Government Regulations & Biofuel Mandates – Policies like the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED) are accelerating bio-alcohol adoption.

– Policies like the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and the EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED) are accelerating bio-alcohol adoption. Rising Demand for Green Chemicals – Industries are switching to bio-based solvents and feedstocks to meet sustainability goals.

– Industries are switching to bio-based solvents and feedstocks to meet sustainability goals. Advancements in Fermentation & Biotechnology – New technologies are enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs.

– New technologies are enhancing production efficiency and reducing costs. Growing EV & Hybrid Vehicle Market – Bio-alcohol fuels complement electric and hybrid vehicle adoption by providing cleaner fuel options.

– Bio-alcohol fuels complement electric and hybrid vehicle adoption by providing cleaner fuel options. Circular Economy & Waste-to-Energy Innovations – Waste-derived bio-alcohols from agriculture, forestry, and municipal waste are gaining traction.

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Bioethanol (Transportation fuel, Industrial applications)

(Transportation fuel, Industrial applications) Biobutanol (Bio-based chemicals, Coatings, Aviation fuels)

(Bio-based chemicals, Coatings, Aviation fuels) Biomethanol (Chemical feedstock, Energy generation)

(Chemical feedstock, Energy generation) Bio-propanol (Pharmaceuticals, Personal care)

By Application:

Transportation (Biofuels, Aviation Fuels, Marine Fuels)

(Biofuels, Aviation Fuels, Marine Fuels) Chemical Industry (Solvents, Green Chemicals)

(Solvents, Green Chemicals) Pharmaceuticals (Drug Formulations, Antiseptics)

(Drug Formulations, Antiseptics) Personal Care (Fragrances, Skincare, Cosmetics)

By Geography:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia)

(China, India, Japan, Australia) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

(Brazil, Argentina) Middle East & Africa

Why This Report Matters to Investors

With increasing government policies favoring biofuels and green chemicals, the bio-alcohol market offers strong investment opportunities. Companies focusing on sustainable energy, low-carbon technologies, and biochemical innovations will benefit from rising demand.

Competitive Landscape of the Bio-alcohol Market

Company Key Products Market Presence Competitive Advantage Royal Dutch Shell plc Bioethanol, Biobutanol, Renewable fuels Global Strong investment in biofuels and sustainability BP plc Bioethanol, Bio-methanol, Advanced biofuels Global Extensive R&D in alternative fuels Green Plains Inc. Bioethanol, Sustainable alcohol solutions North America Large-scale ethanol production and distribution POET LLC Corn-based ethanol, Renewable biofuels North America Expertise in agricultural-based biofuels Gevo, Inc. Biobutanol, Sustainable aviation fuels North America, Europe Focus on low-carbon and renewable fuel solutions LanzaTech Inc. Carbon recycling-based bio-alcohols Global Innovative carbon capture technology Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Bioethanol, Bio-methanol, Specialty alcohols Global Strong supply chain and ingredient expertise Clariant AG Sunliquid® bioethanol, Biochemical solutions Europe, North America Advanced enzymatic conversion technology BASF SE Bio-methanol, Chemical-grade bio-alcohols Global Focus on industrial applications and sustainability Raízen S.A. Sugarcane ethanol, Renewable biofuels South America Large-scale ethanol production from sugarcane

Why Buy This Report?

For Investors: Identify high-growth bio-alcohol segments and investment opportunities.

Identify high-growth bio-alcohol segments and investment opportunities. For Partners & Distributors: Discover potential collaborations and market expansion strategies.

Discover potential collaborations and market expansion strategies. For Industry Professionals: Stay updated on emerging bio-alcohol trends, regulations, and technologies.

Future Outlook and Prospective

The bio-alcohol market is poised for significant growth as governments, industries, and consumers prioritize low-carbon alternatives. By 2031, biofuels, green solvents, and bio-based chemicals will dominate key industries, with advanced biorefining and waste-to-biofuel technologies driving market expansion. Second-generation bio-alcohols made from non-food biomass and algae will enhance sustainability and efficiency.

