Smart Share Global Limited Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

POIs1 operated through network partner model reached 96.8% as of the end of the third quarter of 2024
Cumulative registered users2 reached 430.2 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2024

SHANGHAI, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM) (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024

  • As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s services were available in 1,274 thousand POIs, compared with 1,267 thousand as of June 30, 2024.
  • As of September 30, 2024, the Company’s available-for-use power banks3 were 9.5 million.
  • As of September 30, 2024, cumulative registered users reached 430.2 million, with 13.1 million newly registered users acquired during the quarter.
  • Mobile device charging orders4 for the third quarter of 2024 was 148.1 million, compared with 176.5 million for the third quarter of 2023.
  • As of September 30, 2024, 96.8% of POIs were operated under our network partner model, compared with 89.2% as of June 30, 2024.
  • During the third quarter of 2024, the Company successfully completed its transition to the network partners model, accompanied by a retrospective review of the network partner model throughout the transition period.

FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024
Revenues were RMB490.8 million (US$69.9 million5) for the third quarter of 2024, representing a 20.0% decrease from the same period in 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in revenues generated under the direct model as part of the Company’s overall strategy of shifting towards the network partner model.

  • Mobile device charging revenues, which consist of revenues generated under both the direct and network partner models, decreased by 34.8% to RMB367.9 million (US$52.4 million) for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB564.2 million in the same period of 2023.
    • Revenues generated under the network partner model, comprising of (i) mobile device charging solution fees, which increased by 12.2% year-over-year to RMB65.9 million, and (ii) power bank, cabinet and other related sales, which increased by 10.3% year-over-year to RMB243.9 million, increased by 10.7% to RMB309.8 million for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB280.0 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the increase in the number of POIs operated under the network partner model as part of the Company’s overall strategy of shifting towards the network partner model.
    • Revenues generated under the direct model, comprising of mobile device charging service fees of RMB57.1 million and power bank sales of RMB0.9 million, decreased by 79.6% to RMB58.0 million for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB284.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the number of POIs operated under the direct model as part of the Company’s overall strategy of shifting towards the network partner model.
  • Other revenues, which primarily comprise of revenues from new business initiatives and advertising services, increased by 149.4% to RMB122.9 million (US$17.5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB49.3 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributable to new business initiatives.

Cost of revenues increased by 38.5% to RMB298.4 million (US$42.5 million) for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB215.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in cost in association with the increase in new business initiatives and cost of cabinet sold.

Research and development expenses decreased by 15.8% to RMB20.0 million (US$2.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024, from RMB23.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in personnel related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 51.8% to RMB142.6 million (US$20.3 million) for the third quarter of 2024 from RMB296.0 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in incentive fees paid to location partners under the direct model and personnel related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 10.0% to RMB41.6 million (US$5.9 million) for the third quarter of 2024, compared to RMB37.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the increase in reserve for doubtful accounts in relation to the increasing contribution of the network partner model.

Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB5.1 million (US$0.7 million), compared to an income from operations of RMB33.4 million in the same period last year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million), compared to a net income of RMB49.0 million in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB9.2 million (US$1.3 million), compared to a non-GAAP adjusted net income of RMB54.2 million in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB4.2 million (US$0.6 million), compared to a net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB49.0 million in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments of RMB3.0 billion (US$432.0 million). 

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
The table below sets forth the breakdown of mobile device charging revenue components based on the latest classification for the periods indicated:

  2023Q3   2024Q2   2024Q3
  thousands RMB   thousands RMB   thousands RMB
           
Mobile device charging:          
Network Partner Model 279,960   292,505   309,837
Mobile device charging solution 58,759   61,508   65,935
Power bank, cabinet and other related sales 221,201   230,997   243,902
Direct Model 284,233   118,105   58,048
Mobile device charging service 278,099   115,863   57,113
Power bank sales 6,134   2,242   935
Total mobile device charging 564,193   410,610   367,885
           

CORRECTIONS OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In connection with the preparation of its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company discovered prior period errors in the accrual for tax surcharges and related interest expenses, accruals for commissions to location partners and related balances, the impairment of prepayments to location partners and the expected credit losses on deposits to location partners and accounts receivable due from network partners. Accordingly, the Company determined to disclose the correction of previously announced interim financial information and previously issued financial statements for the related errors in this current report on Form 6-K. None of the errors had a material impact on previously issued annual financial statements filed on Form 20-F. The section “Corrections of Previously Announced Interim Financial Information and Previously Issued Financial Statements” sets forth the specific corrections made to previously announced interim financial information and previously issued financial statements.

ABOUT SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The Company is a leading provider of mobile device charging service in China with an extensive network of partners powered by its own advanced service platform. The Company provides mobile device charging service through its shared power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had 13,000 network partners and 9.5 million power banks in 1,274,000 POIs across more than 2,100 counties and county-level districts in China.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Energy Monster’s strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the impact of technological advancements on the pricing of and demand for its services; competition in the mobile device charging service industry; Chinese governmental policies and regulations affecting the mobile device charging service industry; changes in its revenues, costs or expenditures; general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE
In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP adjusted net income in reviewing and assessing its operating performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents this non-GAAP financial measure because it is used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure helps identify underlying trends in its business, provide further information about its results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measure does not reflect all items of expenses that affect its operations and does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, the Company’s non-GAAP measure may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore its comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling its non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, which should be considered when evaluating performance. Investors and others are encouraged to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company defines non-GAAP adjusted net income as net income excluding share-based compensation expenses. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.


Smart Share Global Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
             
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2024   September 30, 2024
RMB RMB US$
     
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   588,644     256,963     36,617  
Restricted cash   173,246     114,291     16,286  
Short-term investments   2,541,889     2,640,281     376,237  
Accounts receivable, net   268,743     338,646     48,257  
Inventory   106,530     162,508     23,157  
Prepayments and other current assets   339,251     401,626     57,232  
             
Total current assets   4,018,303     3,914,315     557,786  
             
Non-current assets:            
Long-term restricted cash   20,000     20,000     2,850  
Property, equipment and software, net   322,806     190,720     27,177  
Right-of-use assets, net   16,353     9,010     1,284  
Other non-current assets   20,469     6,759     963  
Deferred tax assets, net   22,165     1,252     178  
             
Total non-current assets   401,793     227,741     32,452  
             
Total assets   4,420,096     4,142,056     590,238  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts and notes payable   767,669     577,508     82,295  
Salary and welfare payable   143,653     133,204     18,981  
Taxes payable   230,763     207,414     29,556  
Current portion of lease liabilities   7,399     3,585     511  
Accruals and other current liabilities   336,959     352,341     50,209  
             
Total current liabilities   1,486,443     1,274,052     181,552  
             
Non-current liabilities:            
Non-current lease liabilities   7,641     5,090     725  
Amounts due to related parties-non-current   1,000     1,000     142  
Other non-current liabilities   195,585     215,780     30,748  
             
Total non-current liabilities   204,226     221,870     31,615  
             
Total liabilities   1,690,669     1,495,922     213,167  
             
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY            
Ordinary shares   347     347     49  
Treasury stock   (5,549 )   (45,964 )   (6,549 )
Additional paid-in capital   11,791,570     11,748,257     1,674,113  
Statutory reserves   16,593     16,593     2,364  
Accumulated other comprehensive income   182,824     168,951     24,075  
Accumulated deficit   (9,256,358 )   (9,242,050 )   (1,316,981 )
             
Total shareholders' equity   2,729,427     2,646,134     377,071  
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   4,420,096     4,142,056     590,238  
             


Smart Share Global Limited
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income/ (Loss)
(In thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
                         
    Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
    2023   2024   2023   2024
    RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
                As corrected*        
Revenues:                        
Mobile device charging   564,193     367,885     52,423     2,403,516     1,156,571     164,810  
Others   49,273     122,898     17,513     68,511     194,341     27,693  
                         
Total revenues   613,466     490,783     69,936     2,472,027     1,350,912     192,503  
                         
Cost of revenues   (215,461 )   (298,396 )   (42,521 )   (1,014,390 )   (685,733 )   (97,716 )
Research and development expenses   (23,799 )   (20,042 )   (2,856 )   (63,894 )   (60,528 )   (8,625 )
Sales and marketing expenses   (295,990 )   (142,614 )   (20,322 )   (1,258,883 )   (523,545 )   (74,605 )
General and administrative expenses   (37,777 )   (41,563 )   (5,923 )   (96,535 )   (108,511 )   (15,463 )
Other operating (loss)/income   (7,023 )   6,763     964     (17,033 )   (4,030 )   (574 )
                         
Income/(loss) from operations   33,416     (5,069 )   (722 )   21,292     (31,435 )   (4,480 )
                         
Interest and investment income   32,160     27,919     3,978     86,450     87,262     12,435  
Interest expense to third parties   -     -     -     (4,228 )   -     -  
Foreign exchange loss, net   4,299     5,700     812     (8,210 )   2,597     370  
Other (loss)/income, net   (16 )   19     3     (27 )   87     12  
                         
Income before income tax expense   69,859     28,569     4,071     95,277     58,511     8,337  
                         
Income tax expense   (20,849 )   (24,323 )   (3,466 )   (20,231 )   (44,203 )   (6,299 )
                         
Net income   49,010     4,246     605     75,046     14,308     2,038  
                         
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Smart Share Global Limited   49,010     4,246     605     75,046     14,308     2,038  
                         
Other comprehensive (loss)/income                        
Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil tax   (12,332 )   (22,136 )   (3,154 )   38,090     (13,873 )   (1,977 )
                         
Total comprehensive income/(loss)   36,678     (17,890 )   (2,549 )   113,136     435     61  
                         
Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders of Smart Share Global Limited   36,678     (17,890 )   (2,549 )   113,136     435     61  
                         
Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share                        
- basic   520,075,932     507,084,501     507,084,501     519,795,778     512,825,904     512,825,904  
- diluted   520,075,932     512,101,780     512,101,780     519,795,778     517,894,151     517,894,151  
                         
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                        
- basic   0.09     0.01     0.00     0.14     0.03     0.00  
- diluted   0.09     0.01     0.00     0.14     0.03     0.00  
                         
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                        
- basic   0.19     0.02     0.00     0.29     0.06     0.01  
- diluted   0.19     0.02     0.00     0.29     0.06     0.01  
                         
*The corrections as detailed in the section “Corrections of Previously Announced Interim Financial Information and Previously Issued Financial Statements” were material to the previously announced unaudited consolidated financial information of the Company for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
                                     

Corrections of Previously Announced Interim Financial Information and Previously Issued Financial Statements

In connection with the preparation of its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company discovered prior period errors in the accrual for tax surcharges and related interest expenses, accruals for commissions to location partners and related balances, the impairment of prepayments to location partners and the expected credit losses on deposits to location partners and accounts receivable due from network partners. Accordingly, the Company determined to disclose the correction of previously announced interim financial information and previously issued financial statements for the related errors in this current report on Form 6-K. None of the errors had a material impact on previously issued annual financial statements filed on Form 20-F.

The Company is still in the process of assessing the control implications in connection with the identified errors. The Company has previously concluded that it had two material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, including (i) the Company’s lack of sufficient competent financial reporting and accounting personnel with appropriate understanding of accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP, to address complex U.S. GAAP technical accounting issues and to prepare and review its consolidated financial statements, including disclosure notes, in accordance with U.S. GAAP and financial reporting requirements set forth by the SEC, and (ii) the Company’s lack of period end financial closing policies and procedures for preparation of consolidated financial statements, including disclosure notes, which are in compliance with U.S. GAAP and the SEC’s reporting and disclosure requirements. As a result of the errors identified, the Company could identify additional material weaknesses as part of finalizing its analysis related to its annual report process.

The Company assessed the effects of the corrections in previously announced interim financial information and previously issued financial statements for the prior periods affected and determined that they were material to the unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and the unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, where the corrected amounts are labelled as “As corrected” in the following tables, but are not material to any of the other prior interim financial information or annual financial statements of the Company, where the corrected amounts are labelled as “As revised” in the following tables.

The following tables present the aggregated impact of the corrections to the financial information for the prior periods. The previously issued consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2022 and 2023 and for the years then ended will be revised when they are presented in the Company’s Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024.


  Year ended December 31, 2021    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   Error #
      (Amounts in thousands of RMB)  
               
Sales and marketing expenses (2,950,972 )   (3,457 )   (2,954,429 )   2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses (118,973 )   (1,847 )   (120,820 )   3>
Loss from operations (108,999 )   (5,304 )   (114,303 )    
Loss before income tax expense (124,615 )   (5,304 )   (129,919 )    
Net loss (124,615 )   (5,304 )   (129,919 )    
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (4,958,370 )   (5,304 )   (4,963,674 )    
Total comprehensive loss (274,882 )   (5,304 )   (280,186 )    
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders              
- basic and diluted (12.20 )   (0.01 )   (12.21 )    
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders              
- basic and diluted (24.40 )   (0.02 )   (24.42 )    
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (93,904 )   (5,304 )   (99,208 )    
               


  Three months ended March 31, 2022   Three months ended June 30, 2022   Three months ended September 30, 2022   Three months ended December 31, 2022    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                                                   
Cost of revenues (127,553 )   (398 )   (127,951 )   (162,869 )   (3,885 )   (166,754 )   (125,548 )   (6,545 )   (132,093 )   (140,953 )   (5,484 )   (146,437 )   1>
Sales and marketing expenses (659,679 )   (919 )   (660,598 )   (664,918 )   (2,318 )   (667,236 )   (752,534 )   (325 )   (752,859 )   (635,199 )   760     (634,439 )   2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses (27,376 )   (145 )   (27,521 )   (28,458 )   (199 )   (28,657 )   (29,421 )   (212 )   (29,633 )   (27,148 )   (812 )   (27,960 )   3>
Other operating income/(loss) 5,277     -     5,277     (1,565 )   (821 )   (2,386 )   19,846     (1,287 )   18,559     (10,682 )   (796 )   (11,478 )   1>
Loss from operations (99,316 )   (1,462 )   (100,778 )   (191,028 )   (7,223 )   (198,251 )   (96,974 )   (8,369 )   (105,343 )   (233,927 )   (6,332 )   (240,259 )    
Loss before income tax expense (96,411 )   (1,462 )   (97,873 )   (184,527 )   (7,223 )   (191,750 )   (95,754 )   (8,369 )   (104,123 )   (220,072 )   (6,332 )   (226,404 )    
Income tax expense -     365     365     -     1,131     1,131     -     1,372     1,372     (114,476 )   1,005     (113,471 )   All
Net loss (96,411 )   (1,097 )   (97,508 )   (184,527 )   (6,092 )   (190,619 )   (95,754 )   (6,997 )   (102,751 )   (334,548 )   (5,327 )   (339,875 )    
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (96,411 )   (1,097 )   (97,508 )   (184,527 )   (6,092 )   (190,619 )   (95,754 )   (6,997 )   (102,751 )   (334,548 )   (5,327 )   (339,875 )    
Total comprehensive loss (102,246 )   (1,097 )   (103,343 )   (108,881 )   (6,092 )   (114,973 )   (21,459 )   (6,997 )   (28,456 )   (366,282 )   (5,327 )   (371,609 )    
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                                                  
- basic and diluted (0.20 )   0.01     (0.19 )   (0.36 )   (0.01 )   (0.37 )   (0.18 )   (0.02 )   (0.20 )   (0.64 )   (0.02 )   (0.66 )    
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                                                  
- basic and diluted (0.40 )   0.02     (0.38 )   (0.72 )   (0.02 )   (0.74 )   (0.36 )   (0.04 )   (0.40 )   (1.28 )   (0.03 )   (1.31 )    
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (89,695 )   (1,097 )   (90,792 )   (177,491 )   (6,092 )   (183,583 )   (88,638 )   (6,997 )   (95,635 )   (327,171 )   (5,327 )   (332,498 )    
                                                   


  Six months ended June 30, 2022   Nine months ended September 30, 2022   Year ended December 31, 2022    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                                       
Cost of revenues (290,422 )   (4,283 )   (294,705 )   (415,970 )   (10,828 )   (426,798 )   (556,923 )   (16,312 )   (573,235 )   1>
Sales and marketing expenses (1,324,597 )   (3,237 )   (1,327,834 )   (2,077,131 )   (3,562 )   (2,080,693 )   (2,712,330 )   (2,802 )   (2,715,132 )   2>,  3>
General and administrative expenses (55,834 )   (344 )   (56,178 )   (85,255 )   (556 )   (85,811 )   (112,403 )   (1,368 )   (113,771 )   3>
Other operating income 3,712     (821 )   2,891     23,558     (2,108 )   21,450     12,876     (2,904 )   9,972     1>
Loss from operations (290,344 )   (8,685 )   (299,029 )   (387,318 )   (17,054 )   (404,372 )   (621,245 )   (23,386 )   (644,631 )    
Loss before income tax expense (280,938 )   (8,685 )   (289,623 )   (376,692 )   (17,054 )   (393,746 )   (596,764 )   (23,386 )   (620,150 )    
Income tax expense -     1,496     1,496     -     2,868     2,868     (114,476 )   3,873     (110,603 )   All
Net loss (280,938 )   (7,189 )   (288,127 )   (376,692 )   (14,186 )   (390,878 )   (711,240 )   (19,513 )   (730,753 )    
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (280,938 )   (7,189 )   (288,127 )   (376,692 )   (14,186 )   (390,878 )   (711,240 )   (19,513 )   (730,753 )    
Total comprehensive loss (211,127 )   (7,189 )   (218,316 )   (232,586 )   (14,186 )   (246,772 )   (598,868 )   (19,513 )   (618,381 )    
Net loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                                      
- basic and diluted (0.54 )   (0.02 )   (0.56 )   (0.73 )   (0.02 )   (0.75 )   (1.37 )   (0.04 )   (1.41 )    
Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                                      
- basic and diluted (1.08 )   (0.04 )   (1.12 )   (1.46 )   (0.04 )   (1.50 )   (2.74 )   (0.08 )   (2.82 )    
Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (267,186 )   (7,189 )   (274,375 )   (355,824 )   (14,186 )   (370,010 )   (682,995 )   (19,513 )   (702,508 )    
                                       


    Three months ended March 31, 2023   Three months ended June 30, 2023   Three months ended September 30, 2023   Three months ended December 31, 2023    
    As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   Error #
    (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                                                     
Cost of revenues   (127,389 )   (1,355 )   (128,744 )   (668,547 )   (1,638 )   (670,185 )   (214,817 )   (644 )   (215,461 )   (198,711 )   6,910     (191,801 )   1>
Sales and marketing expenses   (665,274 )   (1,253 )   (666,527 )   (295,150 )   (1,216 )   (296,366 )   (298,216 )   2,226     (295,990 )   (248,792 )   1,075     (247,717 )   2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses   (26,771 )   (450 )   (27,221 )   (31,117 )   (420 )   (31,537 )   (37,094 )   (683 )   (37,777 )   (30,546 )   (955 )   (31,501 )   3>
Other operating income/(loss)   2,268     (2,305 )   (37 )   (8,703 )   (1,270 )   (9,973 )   (5,532 )   (1,491 )   (7,023 )   (13,860 )   4,985     (8,875 )   1>
(Loss)/income from operations   (15,775 )   (5,363 )   (21,138 )   13,558     (4,544 )   9,014     34,008     (592 )   33,416     (32,856 )   12,015     (20,841 )    
Income before income tax expense   10,810     (5,363 )   5,447     24,515     (4,544 )   19,971     70,451     (592 )   69,859     2,986     12,015     15,001      
Income tax expense   -     227     227     -     391     391     (20,442 )   (407 )   (20,849 )   (579 )   (724 )   (1,303 )   All
Net income   10,810     (5,136 )   5,674     24,515     (4,153 )   20,362     50,009     (999 )   49,010     2,407     11,291     13,698      
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders   10,810     (5,136 )   5,674     24,515     (4,153 )   20,362     50,009     (999 )   49,010     2,407     11,291     13,698      
Total comprehensive (loss)/income   (7,257 )   (5,136 )   (12,393 )   93,004     (4,153 )   88,851     37,677     (999 )   36,678     (16,787 )   11,291     (5,496 )    
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                                                    
- basic and diluted   0.02     (0.01 )   0.01     0.05     (0.01 )   0.04     0.10     (0.01 )   0.09     0.00     0.03     0.03      
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                                                    
- basic and diluted   0.04     (0.02 )   0.02     0.10     (0.02 )   0.08     0.20     (0.01 )   0.19     0.00     0.05     0.05      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   17,095     (5,136 )   11,959     30,055     (4,153 )   25,902     55,214     (999 )   54,215     5,716     11,291     17,007      



  Six months ended June 30, 2023   Nine months ended September 30, 2023   Year ended December 31, 2023    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                                       
Cost of revenues (795,936 )   (2,993 )   (798,929 )   (1,010,753 )   (3,637 )   (1,014,390 )   (1,209,464 )   3,273     (1,206,191 )   1>
Sales and marketing expenses (960,424 )   (2,469 )   (962,893 )   (1,258,640 )   (243 )   (1,258,883 )   (1,507,432 )   832     (1,506,600 )   2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses (57,888 )   (870 )   (58,758 )   (94,982 )   (1,553 )   (96,535 )   (125,528 )   (2,508 )   (128,036 )   3>
Other operating loss (6,435 )   (3,575 )   (10,010 )   (11,967 )   (5,066 )   (17,033 )   (25,827 )   (81 )   (25,908 )   1>
(Loss)/income from operations (2,217 )   (9,907 )   (12,124 )   31,791     (10,499 )   21,292     (1,065 )   1,516     451      
Income before income tax expense 35,325     (9,907 )   25,418     105,776     (10,499 )   95,277     108,762     1,516     110,278      
Income tax expense -     618     618     (20,442 )   211     (20,231 )   (21,021 )   (513 )   (21,534 )   All
Net income 35,325     (9,289 )   26,036     85,334     (10,288 )   75,046     87,741     1,003     88,744      
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 35,325     (9,289 )   26,036     85,334     (10,288 )   75,046     87,741     1,003     88,744      
Total comprehensive income 85,747     (9,289 )   76,458     123,424     (10,288 )   113,136     106,637     1,003     107,640      
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                                      
- basic and diluted 0.07     (0.02 )   0.05     0.16     (0.02 )   0.14     0.17     0.00     0.17      
Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                                      
- basic and diluted 0.14     (0.04 )   0.10     0.32     (0.03 )   0.29     0.34     0.00     0.34      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 47,150     (9,289 )   37,861     102,364     (10,288 )   92,076     108,080     1,003     109,083      
                                       
  Three months ended March 31, 2024   Three months ended June 30, 2024   Six months ended June 30, 2024    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                                       
Cost of revenues (167,737 )   -     (167,737 )   (219,600 )   -     (219,600 )   (387,337 )   -     (387,337 )   1>
Sales and marketing expenses (204,494 )   2,082     (202,412 )   (180,949 )   2,430     (178,519 )   (385,443 )   4,512     (380,931 )   2>, 3>
General and administrative expenses (26,584 )   (986 )   (27,570 )   (39,450 )   72     (39,378 )   (66,034 )   (914 )   (66,948 )   3>
Other operating loss (1,474 )   (593 )   (2,067 )   (8,133 )   (593 )   (8,726 )   (9,607 )   (1,186 )   (10,793 )   1>
Loss from operations (22,757 )   503     (22,254 )   (6,021 )   1,909     (4,112 )   (28,778 )   2,412     (26,366 )    
Income before income tax expense 7,339     503     7,842     20,191     1,909     22,100     27,530     2,412     29,942      
Income tax expense (7,688 )   (354 )   (8,042 )   (11,013 )   (825 )   (11,838 )   (18,701 )   (1,179 )   (19,880 )   All
Net (loss)/income (349 )   149     (200 )   9,178     1,084     10,262     8,829     1,233     10,062      
Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (349 )   149     (200 )   9,178     1,084     10,262     8,829     1,233     10,062      
Total comprehensive income 2,013     149     2,162     15,079     1,084     16,163     17,092     1,233     18,325      
Net (loss)/ income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders                                      
- basic and diluted (0.00 )   0.00     (0.00 )   0.02     0.00     0.02     0.02     0.00     0.02      
Net (loss)/ income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders                                      
- basic and diluted (0.00 )   0.00     (0.00 )   0.04     0.00     0.04     0.03     0.01     0.04      
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 3,834     149     3,983     15,212     1,084     16,296     19,046     1,233     20,279      
                                       
  As of March 31, 2022   As of June 30, 2022   As of September 30, 2022    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                                       
Accounts receivable, net 11,616     -     11,616     16,729     -     16,729     13,862     -     13,862     3>
Prepayments and other current assets 396,431     5,399     401,830     408,906     2,406     411,312     365,891     (51 )   365,840     2>, 3>
Total current assets 3,158,544     5,399     3,163,943     3,296,072     2,406     3,298,478     3,473,368     (51 )   3,473,317      
Deferred tax assets -     -     -     -     -     -     -     -     -      
Other non-current assets 143,384     (317 )   143,067     114,696     (317 )   114,379     75,356     (319 )   75,037     3>
Total non-current assets 1,085,178     (317 )   1,084,861     1,011,567     (317 )   1,011,250     970,140     (319 )   969,821      
Total assets 4,243,722     5,082     4,248,804     4,307,639     2,089     4,309,728     4,443,508     (370 )   4,443,138      
Accounts and notes payable 533,924     11,866     545,790     691,115     11,391     702,506     796,380     9,469     805,849     2>
Tax payable 8,373     33     8,406     33,048     3,607     36,655     93,077     10,067     103,144     All
Current Liabilities 992,753     11,899     1,004,652     1,176,270     14,998     1,191,268     1,336,208     19,536     1,355,744      
Total liabilities 1,120,470     11,899     1,132,369     1,290,251     14,998     1,305,249     1,441,126     19,536     1,460,662      
Accumulated deficit (8,704,399 )   (6,817 )   (8,711,216 )   (8,888,927 )   (12,909 )   (8,901,836 )   (8,984,680 )   (19,906 )   (9,004,586 )   All
Total shareholders' equity 3,123,252     (6,817 )   3,116,435     3,017,388     (12,909 )   3,004,479     3,002,382     (19,906 )   2,982,476      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,243,722     5,082     4,248,804     4,307,639     2,089     4,309,728     4,443,508     (370 )   4,443,138      
                                       
                                       
  As of March 31, 2023   As of June 30, 2023   As of September 30, 2023    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                                       
Accounts receivable, net 17,203     -     17,203     243,068     (29 )   243,039     243,771     (524 )   243,247     3>
Prepayments and other current assets 302,793     (4,234 )   298,559     401,716     (6,548 )   395,168     349,793     (4,368 )   345,425     2>, 3>
Total current assets 3,420,919     (4,234 )   3,416,685     3,916,080     (6,577 )   3,909,503     3,991,784     (4,892 )   3,986,892      
Deferred tax assets 30,986     3,873     34,859     30,986     3,873     34,859     23,070     3,873     26,943     All
Other non-current assets 28,683     (703 )   27,980     19,402     (1,058 )   18,344     19,630     (1,150 )   18,480     3>
Total non-current assets 978,630     3,170     981,800     391,352     2,815     394,167     419,466     2,723     422,189      
Total assets 4,399,549     (1,064 )   4,398,485     4,307,432     (3,762 )   4,303,670     4,411,250     (2,169 )   4,409,081      
Accounts and notes payable 909,320     6,656     915,976     688,213     5,594     693,807     794,811     5,644     800,455     2>
Tax payable 169,452     22,649     192,101     262,152     25,166     287,318     215,253     27,708     242,961     All
Current Liabilities 1,543,809     29,305     1,573,114     1,382,863     30,760     1,413,623     1,444,630     33,352     1,477,982      
Total liabilities 1,766,006     29,305     1,795,311     1,579,012     30,760     1,609,772     1,642,733     33,352     1,676,085      
Accumulated deficit (9,309,059 )   (30,369 )   (9,339,428 )   (9,284,544 )   (34,522 )   (9,319,066 )   (9,234,535 )   (35,521 )   (9,270,056 )   All
Total shareholders' equity 2,633,543     (30,369 )   2,603,174     2,728,420     (34,522 )   2,693,898     2,768,517     (35,521 )   2,732,996      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,399,549     (1,064 )   4,398,485     4,307,432     (3,762 )   4,303,670     4,411,250     (2,169 )   4,409,081      
                                       
  As of December 31, 2021   As of December 31, 2022   As of December 31, 2023    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As revised   Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                                       
Accounts receivable, net 14,881     -     14,881     16,482     -     16,482     269,736     (993 )   268,743     3>
Prepayments and other current assets 487,540     11,180     498,720     228,672     (2,209 )   226,463     345,744     (6,493 )   339,251     2>, 3>
Total current assets 3,247,732     11,180     3,258,912     3,300,784     (2,209 )   3,298,575     4,025,789     (7,486 )   4,018,303      
Deferred tax assets -     -     -     30,986     3,873     34,859     18,804     3,361     22,165     All
Other non-current assets 164,986     (317 )   164,669     35,898     (634 )   35,264     21,621     (1,152 )   20,469     3>
Total non-current assets 1,150,249     (317 )   1,149,932     986,857     3,239     990,096     399,584     2,209     401,793      
Total assets 4,397,981     10,863     4,408,844     4,287,641     1,030     4,288,671     4,425,373     (5,277 )   4,420,096      
Accounts and notes payable 551,751     16,583     568,334     810,197     7,048     817,245     764,741     2,928     767,669     2>
Tax payable 10,195     -     10,195     147,367     19,215     166,582     214,738     16,025     230,763     All
Current Liabilities 1,028,365     16,583     1,044,948     1,422,878     26,263     1,449,141     1,467,490     18,953     1,486,443      
Total liabilities 1,165,957     16,583     1,182,540     1,646,336     26,263     1,672,599     1,671,716     18,953     1,690,669      
Accumulated deficit (8,607,989 )   (5,720 )   (8,613,709 )   (9,319,229 )   (25,233 )   (9,344,462 )   (9,232,128 )   (24,230 )   (9,256,358 )   All
Total shareholders' equity 3,232,024     (5,720 )   3,226,304     2,641,305     (25,233 )   2,616,072     2,753,657     (24,230 )   2,729,427      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,397,981     10,863     4,408,844     4,287,641     1,030     4,288,671     4,425,373     (5,277 )   4,420,096      





  As of March 31, 2024   As of June 30, 2024    
  As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   As Previously Reported   Corrections   As corrected*   Error #
  (Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		(Amounts in thousands of RMB)
 		 
                           
Accounts receivable, net 278,690     (1,626 )   277,064     300,853     (1,292 )   299,561     3>
Prepayments and other current assets 380,314     (8,120 )   372,194     327,539     (10,115 )   317,424     2>, 3>
Total current assets 4,047,143     (9,746 )   4,037,397     3,968,175     (11,407 )   3,956,768      
Deferred tax assets 18,804     3,360     22,164     18,804     3,360     22,164     All
Other non-current assets 20,081     (1,368 )   18,713     16,592     (1,391 )   15,201     3>
Total non-current assets 354,770     1,992     356,762     304,324     1,969     306,293      
Total assets 4,401,913     (7,754 )   4,394,159     4,272,499     (9,438 )   4,263,061      
Accounts and notes payable 726,011     (644 )   725,367     699,504     (4,830 )   694,674     2>
Tax payable 213,999     16,971     230,970     213,000     18,389     231,389     All
Current Liabilities 1,494,455     16,327     1,510,782     1,374,535     13,559     1,388,094      
Total liabilities 1,702,971     16,327     1,719,298     1,588,426     13,559     1,601,985      
Accumulated deficit (9,232,477 )   (24,081 )   (9,256,558 )   (9,223,299 )   (22,997 )   (9,246,296 )   All
Total shareholders' equity 2,698,942     (24,081 )   2,674,861     2,684,073     (22,997 )   2,661,076      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,401,913     (7,754 )   4,394,159     4,272,499     (9,438 )   4,263,061      
                           
* The corrections were material to the unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024 and the unaudited consolidated statements of comprehensive income/(loss) for the three months ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, December 31, 2023, March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2024 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
                           

Note:

1> Understatements of accrual for tax surcharges and related interest expenses

Upon the final settlement of the Company’s underpaid VAT, which was recorded in prior periods, and surcharges, which was not recorded in prior periods, with the relevant tax authorities for its mobile device charging revenue in 2024, the Company determined that the unrecorded surcharges and interest expenses related to the surcharges should have been recorded in the same prior periods that the provision for underpaid VAT was recorded. As a result, the Company has determined to correct the accrual for tax surcharges and related interest expenses in prior periods such that cost of revenues, other operating loss, tax payable and accumulated deficit are corrected.

2> Misstatements of accruals for commissions to location partners and related balances

The accounts payable balances due to location partners under the direct model contained certain entries in relation to the commissions to location partners that were duplicative or incomplete in prior periods. Certain debit balances in accounts payable should have been reclassified to prepayments and subjected to impairment as of prior period ends. In connection therewith, the Company has determined to correct the commissions paid to locations partners and related balances for certain prior periods such that sales and marketing expenses, accounts and notes payable, prepayments and other current assets and accumulated deficit are corrected.

3> Understatements of impairment of prepayments to location partners and expected credit losses of deposits to location partners and accounts receivable due from network partners

The different risk characteristics of the prepayments to location partners with invalid or expired contracts, the deposits to location partners under the direct model with expired or invalid contracts and the accounts receivable due from network partners that were deregistered or dissolved were inadequately considered in the impairment assessments of such assets as of prior period ends. In connection therewith, the Company has determined to correct the impairment of prepayments to locations partners and the provision for the expected credit losses of deposits to location partners and accounts receivable due from network partners in prior periods such that sales and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses, accounts receivable, net, prepayments and other current assets, other non-current assets and accumulated deficit are corrected.


Smart Share Global Limited
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
(In thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted)
                       
  Three months ended September 30,   Nine months ended September 30,
  2023   2024   2023   2024
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
              As corrected*        
Net income 49,010   4,246   605   75,046   14,308   2,038
Add:                      
Share-based compensation 5,205   4,979   710   17,030   15,196   2,165
Less:                      
Adjusted for tax effects -   -   -   -   -   -
                       
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) 54,215   9,225   1,315   92,076   29,504   4,203
                       

_____________________________

1 The Company defines number of points of interests, or POIs, as of a certain date as the total number of unique locations whose proprietors (location partners) have entered into contracts with the Company or its network partners on that date and have at least one cabinet assigned to the location.

2 The Company defines cumulative registered users as the total number of users who have agreed to register their mobile phone numbers with the Company via its mini programs since inception, and the number of cumulative registered users of the Company on a certain date is the number of unique mobile phone numbers that have been registered with the Company since inception on that date.

3 The Company defines available-for-use power banks as of a certain date as the number of power banks in circulation on that day.

4 The Company defines mobile device charging orders for a given period as the total number of completed orders placed by registered users of the mobile device charging business under both the direct and network partner models in that given period, without any adjustment for orders that may qualify for discounts or incentives.

5 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of September 30, 2024, which was RMB7.0176 to US$1.0000. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts.


