Altimmune to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 13, 2025

Program to Feature Presentations from Renowned KOLs in Obesity, MASH and Two Additional Indications for Pemvidutide following recent IND Clearances by FDA

GAITHERSBURG, M.D., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, March 13, 2025 beginning at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

The event will include presentations from renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in obesity, MASH and each of the two additional indications, covering the scientific rationale for pemvidutide in each indication, clinical data generated to-date and plans for the continued development of pemvidutide, including the upcoming topline data readout from IMPACT, the Company’s Phase 2b trial in MASH, which is expected in the second quarter of 2025.

The event will be available at https://investorday.altimmune.com and via the Events section of the Altimmune website.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH and other indications. For more information, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Company Contact:

Greg Weaver

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 240-654-1450

ir@altimmune.com

Investor Contact:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

Phone: 646-382-3403

lroth@burnsmc.com

Media Contact:

Danielle Cantey

Inizio Evoke, Biotech

Phone: 619-826-4657

danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com

