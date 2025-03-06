Currency Exchange International to Report its First Quarter 2025 Results on March 12, 2025, and Host Earnings Conference Call on March 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM EST

Additionally, CXI’s 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is to be held in-person at 3:00 p.m. (EST) on March 25, 2025

TORONTO, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), will report its financial results for the First Quarter of 2025 (ended January 31, 2025) after-market close on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. Following the release, Currency Exchange International Corp. will host an earnings conference call with management on Thursday March 13, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EST, in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results.

Additionally, management and the board of directors will be hosting CXI’s 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders at 3:00 p.m. (EST) in-person on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at the KPMG - Toronto head office.

CXI First Quarter 2025 - Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details:

Financial Results Release

The Company will release its financial results for the First Quarter 2025, after-market close on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company plans to host a conference call on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at 8:30am EST. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:





- Local (New York):

- Local (Toronto):

- Toll Free - North America:

- Conference ID Number: (+1) 646 307 1865

(+1) 289 514 5100

(+1) 800 717 1738

62088





For those unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.

CXI Annual General Meeting of Shareholders:

Currency Exchange International, Corp.'s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held in-person on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. (EST).

AGM Date and Time

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. (EST).

Meeting Location

KPMG - Conference Room 46026

Bay Adelaide Centre

333 Bay Street, Suite 4600

Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2S5, Canada

Questions

Shareholders can submit their questions directly to the Investor Relations group through the contact us form by selecting the topic Investor Relations. As well, shareholders attending in person will be able to ask questions of management at the conclusion of the meeting.

AGM Resources

The following resources will be posted when available:

2024 Annual Report 2024 Management Information Circular 2025 Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2024 Annual Information Form Form of Proxy AGM Voting Results (Post meeting)

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

The Group’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: bill.mitoulas@cxifx.com

Website: www.ceifx.com

