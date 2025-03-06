TSplus Introduces Major Update for Remote Control to Android from Any Device

IRVINE, Calif., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSplus, a global leader in remote access and support solutions, is excited to announce a major update for its Remote Support Android app, now available on the Google Play Store. This release follows the initial launch three months ago and introduces several new features designed to enhance user experience and performance.

The first version of the TSplus Remote Support Android app, released in December 2024, was met with excitement for its powerful, intuitive features. It allowed users to remotely view and control devices with Full HD resolution at 24 frames per second, use a keyboard and mouse, send administrative commands, chat with users, and manage their devices all from Android smartphones and tablets. A standout feature was its Picture-in-Picture mode, enabling multitasking while keeping the remote session visible.

In this major update, the Sharer feature has evolved from experimental to fully functional, enabling seamless remote control of Android devices from Windows, macOS, and Android. Users can now interact with devices effortlessly using keyboard, mouse, or touch input.

Other notable improvements include:

Enhanced Performance : The screen encoder/decoder has been upgraded for smoother performance, with fixes for issues related to Qualcomm chipsets.

: The screen encoder/decoder has been upgraded for smoother performance, with fixes for issues related to Qualcomm chipsets. New Settings : Users can optimize the app’s performance on older devices by enabling the “Optimize for slower video decoders” setting, making Full HD resolutions accessible even on less powerful devices.

: Users can optimize the app’s performance on older devices by enabling the “Optimize for slower video decoders” setting, making Full HD resolutions accessible even on less powerful devices. Shortcuts for Quick Actions : The app now includes shortcuts to speed up common tasks.

: The app now includes shortcuts to speed up common tasks. Improved Debugging: The updated debug screen simplifies reporting issues to the TSplus support team.

For the full changelog, check out online.

TSplus values user feedback and encourages everyone to share their experience to continue improving the app. A QR code for easy app download is available below.

For more information and to download the updated app, visit the Google Play Store.

About TSplus

TSplus is a leading provider of remote access and IT support solutions, offering powerful, easy-to-use tools for businesses worldwide. Their suite of products enables secure remote work, troubleshooting, and management from any device, anywhere.

Press Contact:

Caleb Zaharris

TSplus Marketing Director

Email: caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net

Website: www.tsplus.net

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2547ff1a-7771-4ef9-9a50-12e9446544cd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1971b9be-541c-4bbe-8f9b-f90f73bb72d4

Remote Control to Android from Any Device! TSplus introduces the new version of its Remote Support app for Android, now including an Android sharer to remotely troubleshoot Android devices from Mac, Windows or Android devices! Scan the QR Code to Download TSplus Remote Support app for Android TSplus Remote Support is now available for Android devices. Simply scan the QR code to download the app on your device.

