IFYA Appoints UNIQ Supply’s Tyler Allison to Advisory Board

International Frozen Yogurt Association (IFYA), the independent voice of the international frozen yogurt industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Allison, Vice President of Operations at UNIQ Supply, to its Advisory Board. Since its inception in 2013, IFYA has championed the quality and success of the frozen yogurt industry, uniting shops, suppliers, and consumers worldwide through a commitment to excellence and community building.



Tyler Allison brings extensive expertise in the packaging space, having managed diverse facets of the business—from warehouse operations and sales to business development and HR.

His hands-on experience with thousands of frozen dessert shop owners has equipped him with unique insights into selecting the ideal branded cups, spoons, and lids that enhance product presentation and customer experience. His background with FrozenDessertSupplies.com and parent company, UNIQ Supply, underscore his dedication to quality and operational excellence within the frozen yogurt supply chain.



“Tyler’s deep industry knowledge, practical experience, and genuine enthusiasm make him a valuable asset to the IFYA advisory board,” said Susan Linton, President of IFYA. “His strategic perspective will be instrumental in helping us elevate standards, promote innovation, and support the vibrant community of frozen yogurt professionals around the globe.”



The IFYA remains dedicated to its mission of delivering valuable resources, building industry connections, and uniting frozen yogurt professionals and enthusiasts globally. Tyler Allison’s appointment reinforces the association’s commitment to enhancing the frozen yogurt experience at every level of the industry.

“I am honored and excited to join the IFYA Advisory Board,” said Tyler Allison. “I look forward to contributing my experience to support IFYA’s mission and work alongside fellow industry leaders to further the success and innovation within the frozen yogurt community.”



For more information about the IFYA and its initiatives, please visit https://internationalfrozenyogurt.com/ifya-experts/.



