High Viewership, Fan Engagement, and Rise in Investment projects an Interesting Era for Women’s Sports.

New York City, New York, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Sports have seen a leap in investment and unparalleled attention, making this a landmark year for gender equity in Sports. With International Women’s Day 2025 approaching, the world celebrates their remarkable feats and record-breaking accomplishments.





The Rise in Viewership and Investment

Women have long fought for their place in spaces like sports—traditionally reserved for men. With the recent increase of viewership and investment poured into this industry, the spotlight is now on women's sports.

Recent research data from QR TIGER QR Code Generator reveals that the increase in media coverage has impacted the growth of fan bases. In 2022, women’s sports viewership recorded 15% in viewership, projected to reach 20% coverage in 2025.

In 2024, the National Championship for Women’s college basketball between South Carolina and Iowa drew around 18.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched basketball game since 2019. The investment also surged for elite women’s sports generating approximately $1 billion in revenue and sponsorship deals at the collegiate level, marking a significant shift in focus.

Female Athletes Shaping the Future

Caitlin Clark, basketball player for the Indiana Fever of the WNBA, has been much talked about in traditional media and in online sports circles for fast-tracking visibility for women’s basketball.

The WNBA saw its highest total attendance in nearly 22 years (2,353,735), which is a 48% increase from last season. Ticket sales for Fever games were up 182% in 2024, breaking the attendance record set in 1998.

The 2025 TIME Women of the Year Gala honored 13 women working toward a more inclusive world, including WNBA champion and Olympic medalist A’ja Wilson and American gymnast Jordan Chiles.





Simone Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts in the world, secured Team USA Olympic gold in Paris 2024, totalling her career medals to 11.

Another notable female athlete in the Paris 2024 is rugby player Ilona Maher, winning an olympic medal.

Laila Edwards was also recognized as the first black woman to play for the US women’s senior national ice hockey team in 2024.

Women are making their mark in male-dominated sports like never before.

Similarly, women’s tennis and professional basketball both draw 22% of viewers, highlighting a growing popularity and demand in sports programming.

A new era in women’s sports campaigns

Today's progress in sports is rooted in a rich history of women's advocacy for gender equity. One pivotal moment was the enactment of Title IX in 1972, where sex-based discrimination in athletics was prohibited.

The world is seeing a resurgence in venture capital funding for women’s sports, increased ratings and attendance, and equal pay initiatives run by athletes like Serena Williams for other athletes.

And with the increasing investment, media coverage, and fan engagement, women's sports are in for a lasting prominence.

