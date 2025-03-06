KVH Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 today. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results at 9:00 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed at investors.kvh.com. Following the call, a replay of the webcast will be available through the company’s website.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Total revenues decreased by 14% in the fourth quarter of 2024 to $26.9 million from $31.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Airtime revenue decreased by $5.1 million to $20.8 million, or 20% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.



Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $4.3 million, or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.2 million, or $0.63 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The U.S. Coast Guard contract downgrade reduced non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA by $2.2 million year over year.

Commenting on the company’s fourth quarter and full year results, Brent C. Bruun, KVH’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our recent results validate our strategic decision to integrate Starlink fully into our product and service portfolio. We shipped more than 1,000 Starlink terminals in the fourth quarter and, with more than 2,300 activations in 2024, Starlink is now the fastest growing product line in our history. At the same time, we have strengthened our multi-orbit, multi-channel portfolio with the addition of OneWeb, CommBox Edge, and the TracNet Coastal global 5G and Wi-Fi communication system.

“Fourth quarter airtime and service revenue was $22.3 million, a $5.4 million reduction from the fourth quarter of 2023. Of this reduction, $2.2 million was related to the U.S. Coast Guard contract downgrade, while the remaining decline was driven by overall softness in the VSAT airtime market primarily due to the impact of customer demand for Starlink services. Our Starlink airtime margins continue to be strong, though overall airtime gross margins declined due in part to fixed costs for VSAT services. Our subscriber base increased by 4% in the fourth quarter, CommBox Edge activations doubled, and we achieved a fourth consecutive quarter of record terminal shipments. We are in a stronger position now than a year ago, and I believe we are on the path toward renewed growth and profitability. With this in mind, for full year 2025 we anticipate that revenue will be in the range of $115 million to $125 million, and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $9 million to $15 million.”

Financial Highlights (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP Results Revenue $ 26.9 $ 31.5 $ 113.8 $ 132.4 Loss from operations $ (3.2 ) $ (12.2 ) $ (11.9 ) $ (17.3 ) Net loss $ (4.3 ) $ (12.2 ) $ (11.0 ) $ (15.4 ) Net loss per share $ (0.22 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.81 ) Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 0.5 $ 2.3 $ 8.1 $ 14.3



Fourth Quarter Financial Summary

Revenue was $26.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 14% compared to $31.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $22.3 million, a decrease of 20%. The decrease in service sales was primarily due to a $5.1 million decrease in our airtime service sales, of which $2.2 million was related to the U.S. Coast Guard contract downgrade.

Product revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $4.6 million, an increase of 24% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in product sales was primarily due to a $1.2 million increase in Starlink product sales, partially offset by a $0.3 million decrease in TracVision product sales.

Our operating expenses decreased $2.7 million to $10.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $13.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This decrease was primarily due to the $2.1 million charge incurred in 2023 for the discontinuation of a project for implementing a manufacturing-centric accounting system and a $0.8 million decrease in recurring salaries, benefits and taxes, partially offset by $0.9 million of restructuring severance charges.

Full Year Financial Summary

Revenue was $113.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of 14% compared to $132.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Service revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $96.4 million, a decrease of 16% compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in service sales was primarily due to a $17.1 million decrease in our airtime service sales, driven primarily by a decrease in VSAT-only subscribers, partially offset by an increase in Starlink service sales. $2.7 million of this decrease was related to the U.S. Coast Guard contract downgrade.

Product revenues for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $17.4 million, a decrease of 2% compared to the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in product sales was primarily the result of a $2.2 million decrease in VSAT Broadband product sales, a $2.0 million decrease in TracVision product sales and a $1.3 million decrease in accessory and service product sales, partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in Starlink product sales and a $0.5 million increase in CommBox Edge product sales.

Our operating expenses decreased $8.1 million to $47.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $55.2 million in the year ended December 31, 2023. This decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to a $4.9 million decrease in aggregate non-cash impairment charges against goodwill and long-lived assets, a $2.1 million charge incurred in 2023 for the discontinuation of a project for implementing a manufacturing-centric accounting system, a $2.0 million decrease in salaries, benefits and taxes, excluding costs related to the reduction in workforce, a $1.0 million decrease in professional fees, a $0.4 million decrease in external commissions, a $0.4 million decrease in computer expenses, a $0.4 million decrease in depreciation and amortization, and a $0.3 million decrease in expensed materials. These decreases in expenses were partially offset by $2.9 million of costs related to the reductions in our workforce and a $0.7 million reduction in reimbursements made by EMCORE for expenses incurred under the transition services agreement relating to the sale of the inertial navigation business in August 2022. The $8.1 million improvement in operating expenses reflects a reduction in non-cash impairment charges of $4.9 million from 2023 to 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release provides non-GAAP financial information as a supplement to our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing financial results to assess operational performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release adjust for specified items that can be highly variable or difficult to predict. Management generally uses these non-GAAP financial measures to facilitate financial and operational decision-making, including evaluation of our historical operating results and comparison to competitors’ operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business.

Some limitations of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA include the following: non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before, as applicable, interest income, net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment charges, long-lived assets impairment charges, charges for disposal of discontinued projects, loss on unfavorable future contracts, employee termination and other variable costs, executive separation costs, transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees, irregular inventory write-downs, excess purchase order obligations, gains and losses on sale of subsidiaries, and foreign exchange transaction gains and losses.

Other companies, including companies in KVH’s industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or not at all, which will reduce their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that increase or decrease our reported results of operations, management strongly encourages investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales: Service $ 22,324 $ 27,739 $ 96,446 $ 114,622 Product 4,593 3,716 17,382 17,757 Net sales 26,917 31,455 113,828 132,379 Costs and expenses: Costs of service sales 15,506 17,514 60,002 65,362 Costs of product sales 4,286 13,107 18,607 29,149 Research and development 1,668 2,020 8,439 9,399 Sales, marketing and support 5,363 5,252 21,013 20,925 General and administrative 3,299 5,760 16,513 18,899 Goodwill impairment charge — — — 5,333 Intangible asset impairment charge — — 1,137 657 Total costs and expenses 30,122 43,653 125,711 149,724 Loss from operations (3,205 ) (12,198 ) (11,883 ) (17,345 ) Interest income 623 986 3,039 3,646 Interest expense — 1 2 1 Other expense, net (1,433 ) (821 ) (1,781 ) (1,404 ) Loss before income tax expense (4,015 ) (12,034 ) (10,627 ) (15,104 ) Income tax expense 295 159 421 318 Net loss $ (4,310 ) $ (12,193 ) $ (11,048 ) $ (15,422 ) Net loss per common share Basic $ (0.22 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.81 ) Diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.63 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (0.81 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 19,453 19,250 19,389 19,130 Diluted 19,453 19,250 19,389 19,130







KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, unaudited) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 50,572 69,771 Accounts receivable, net 21,624 25,670 Inventories, net 22,953 19,046 Other current assets and contract assets 16,016 4,331 Current assets held for sale 11,410 — Total current assets 122,575 118,818 Property and equipment, net 27,014 47,680 Intangible assets, net 828 1,194 Right of use assets 1,361 1,068 Other non-current assets and contract assets 3,146 3,618 Non-current deferred income tax asset 157 256 Total assets $ 155,081 $ 172,634 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,173 22,412 Deferred revenue 1,039 1,774 Current operating lease liability 660 786 Total current liabilities 15,872 24,972 Long-term operating lease liability 569 289 Non-current deferred income tax liability 15 1 Stockholders’ equity 138,625 147,372 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 155,081 $ 172,634







KVH INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP

EBITDA AND NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands, unaudited) Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss - GAAP (1) $ (4,310 ) $ (12,193 ) $ (11,048 ) $ (15,422 ) Income tax expense 295 159 421 318 Interest income, net (623 ) (985 ) (3,037 ) (3,645 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,048 3,319 13,298 13,438 Non-GAAP EBITDA (1,590 ) (9,700 ) (366 ) (5,311 ) Stock-based compensation expense 398 645 2,027 2,078 Goodwill impairment charge — — — 5,333 Long-lived assets impairment charge — — 1,137 657 Disposal of a discontinued project — 2,099 — 2,099 Loss on an unfavorable future contract — 337 — 337 Employee termination and other variable costs 926 — 3,863 — Prior period Brazil tax settlement 446 — 446 — Transaction-related and other variable legal and advisory fees 156 41 451 275 Irregular inventory write-down — 5,225 — 5,225 Excess purchase order obligations — 3,569 — 3,569 Loss on sale of a subsidiary — 53 — 53 Foreign exchange transaction loss 176 15 493 33 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 512 $ 2,284 $ 8,051 $ 14,348



(1) Net loss - GAAP includes a non-cash loss related to the disposal of AgilePlans revenue-generating fixed assets, in which no proceeds were received, of $819 and $333 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and $900 and $667 for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

