Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Season of its Content Creator Competition, Rising Stars

The interactive content series culminates with the grand prize winner joining Enthusiast’s esports team, Luminosity Gaming, as a content creator, and will be sponsored by trusted brands including Elgato, Cash App and Corsair

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming'' or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming media and entertainment company, announced that Luminosity Gaming, the company’s esports division, is hosting a new season of Rising Stars, an interactive social media and live streaming campaign that will award a grand prize winner a $100,000 contract to join Luminosity as a content creator.

Rising Stars awards smaller, up-and-coming gaming content creators with the chance to represent highly reputable brands in a series of creative challenges that narrows the field down from opening submissions to the final five creators. These finalists will all participate in a virtual livestream finale in early April, hosted by Luminosity content creators including Coney, ModelMorg, JennySmiles and additional special guests.

Livestreamed content creation continues to be a major focus for Luminosity Gaming’s audience strategy, tapping into millions of live stream viewers monthly through impassioned communities fostered by their roster of digital content creators.

The entirety of the upcoming season of Rising Stars will be presented by Elgato, with additional support through each round of the competition provided by Cash App (Subsidiary of Block, Inc. (NYSE: $XYZ)), Corsair (NASDAQ: CRSR), CTRL, Fisher College, FocusFuel, JLab, Juvee Energy Drink, PuK Gaming, Sprecher Brewing Company, Starforge Systems, and U.GG.

Throughout each round of Rising Stars, branded integrations in the form of sponsored social posts, creative video highlights, and live stream sponsored segments will be judged by Luminosity Gaming content creators based on creativity and execution to determine which creator would best represent the Luminosity brand for years to come. The top-100 finalists from the opening submission window will be narrowed down to five finalists, who will qualify for the live stream finale.

“Content creation is at the forefront of our strategy and innovation at Luminosity,” said Alex Gonzalez, SVP of Talent, Gaming & Marketing for Enthusiast Gaming. “Not only is Luminosity providing an incredible opportunity for aspiring content creators to have their voices heard, we are also generating newfound brand consideration and product awareness for our sponsors. As we continue to tap into deeply rooted creator relationships, we will celebrate fresh, inspiring community voices from a wide range of diverse backgrounds.”

Submissions for Rising Stars opened on March 1st, and are currently live for prospective creators with a deadline of March 7th. All creators are encouraged to apply. Be sure to stay tuned into Luminosity Gaming’s social media channels for the latest updates and information regarding Rising Stars.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, events and campaigns.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and media industry; and the Company’s growth plan. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; the timing and filing of the final base shelf prospectus and corresponding Registration Statement; the potential offering of any Securities by the Company; uncertainty with respect to the completion of any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approvals for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risk, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Financial Officer Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.