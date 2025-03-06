Contract Packaging Market projected to surpass US$149.588 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.18%

The contract packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% from US$96.444 billion in 2025 to US$149.588 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the contract packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$149.588 billion by 2030.Contract packaging refers to the outsourced packaging solution provider who oversees the entire product packaging process (from design to storage or delivery). Contract packaging manufacturers work with product managers and manufacturers to discuss, plan, customize, and execute the packaging process based on the timeframe, pre-produced or necessary packaging components, and industry regulations. The contract packaging market's growth is dictated by changing manufacturing sector preferences, as product manufacturers shift to these solution providers due to a rising emphasis on cost optimization and a greater concentration on their core operations.The market is expected to grow over the forecast period as cosmetic items become increasingly popular among young and elderly women throughout the world. The worldwide upper-middle-class population is growing and is expected to grow further, with Asia accounting for the largest percentage of all regions. As a result, a big and active client base has emerged, accompanied by an increase in disposable money, driving a surge in demand for cosmetic packaging throughout the anticipated period. The global middle-class population is expected to reach 5.3 billion by the end of 2030, with almost 2 billion more individuals with higher buying power (source: European Union).Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-contract-packaging-market Based on the type of packaging, the global contract packaging market is divided into primary, secondary, and tertiary.The global contract packaging market is segmented according to packaging material into HDPE. LDPE, PET, paperboard, fiberboard, glass, and aluminum. HDPE is heavy-duty plastic for bottles, LDPE is flexible for bags, and PET is clear for beverage bottles. Paperboard is lightweight for cartons, fiberboard is for heavy-duty shipping, glass is for high-end items, and aluminum is light and protective.By package types, the market is segmented into containers, blister packs, bottles and jars, vials, and others. Based on contract packaging services, the contract packaging market is bifurcated into Design, Inventory Management/Control, Printing and Component Production, Packaging Production, Package Assembly & Fulfillment, and Warehousing & Distribution.The contract packaging market based on the end-user industry is divided into food, beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics , and others. Food utilizes various packaging, beverages use cans and bottles, cosmetics use jars and tubes, medicine uses blister packs, electronics use protective packaging, and "others" include household products and industrial products.Geography-wise, North America's contract packaging market is flourishing on account of several factors. A strong manufacturing and logistics foundation makes the region a hub for contract packagers. The growing consumer market, as well as e-commerce growth, drives demand for packaging services. Companies are outsourcing more non-core activities like packaging to enable them to play to their strengths. And then there is a growing need for customized packaging solutions, like custom design and labeling to meet stringent regulations, especially in sectors like pharmaceuticals and food & beverage.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global contract packaging market that have been covered are Valk Industries, Inc. and Aaron Thomas Company, Inc., Mattpak Inc. among others.The market analytics report segments the global contract packaging market on the following basis:• By Type of Packagingo Primaryo Secondaryo Tertiary• By Packaging Materialo HPDEo LDPEo PETo Paperboardo Fibreboardo Glasso Aluminium• By Package Typeso Containerso Blister Packso Bottles and Jarso Vialso Others• By Contract Packaging Serviceso Designo Inventory Management/Controlo Printing and Component Productiono Packaging Productiono Package Assembly & Fulfillmento Warehousing & Distribution• By End User Industryo Foodo Beverageo Cosmetico Pharmaceuticalo Consumer Electronicso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Australiao Others• Companies Profiledo Valk Industries, Inc.o Aaron Thomas Company, Inc.o Mattpak Inc.o WESTERNInnovations, Inc.o U.S. Packaging & Wrapping LLC.o Action Packaging & Design, Inc.o Advanced Concept Innovationso American FlexPack, Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Luxury Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/luxury-packaging-market • Protective Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/protective-packaging-market • Biodegradable Paper Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biodegradable-paper-packaging-market • Paper Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/paper-packaging-market • Food and Beverages Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-and-beverages-anti-counterfeit-packaging-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 