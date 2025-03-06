Zatuchni & Associates Provides Legal Protection for New Jersey Employees Facing Disability Discrimination

Leading employment law firm provides support to workers affected by workplace disability discrimination in New Jersey.

LAMBERTVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zatuchni & Associates, a premier NJ employment law firm specializing in workplace discrimination cases, offers legal help to employees facing disability discrimination in New Jersey and provides expert legal representation in disability discrimination cases under both the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination.

"Our mission is to ensure every employee receives fair treatment and proper accommodations in the workplace," says David Zatuchni, Founder and Managing Attorney at Zatuchni & Associates. "We understand the complexities of disability discrimination cases and are committed to protecting workers' rights through aggressive legal representation."

Zatuchni & Associates offers legal services for a broad range of disability-related employment claims, including failure to provide reasonable accommodations, wrongful termination, and retaliation for requesting accommodations. The firm provides free, confidential case evaluations to help employees understand their rights and legal options.

Under both federal and state laws, employers cannot discriminate against employees with disabilities in hiring, compensation, promotions, or termination. Additionally, employers must make reasonable accommodations—such as modified work schedules, accessible workspaces, and assistive technology—unless doing so would cause undue hardship to the business.

Some common reasonable accommodations include:

• Adjusted work hours or a modified schedule

• Time off for medical appointments

• Job restructuring or reassignment to a vacant position

• Adaptive equipment or software

• Workplace accessibility modifications

Building on a strong track record of success, including a notable $3.2 million whistleblower claim victory, the firm has earned recognition through multiple Super Lawyers designations from 2012-2014 and 2018-2025. This consistent recognition reflects the firm's dedication to excellence in employment law.

Former client Michelle N shares her experience: "I appreciate David's courtesy and professionalism. I would recommend Zatuchni & Associates to anyone who is looking for honest advise and fast results."

"An absolute pleasure working with David. Very attentive to detail and obsessed around resolving the issue at hand.. I'd definitely recommend David to anyone who experiences issues in the workplace. He cares about the client and will get the job done!" adds Reginald G, another satisfied client.

Tom M confirms the firm's commitment to client service: "Very Professional. Everything was explained from start to finish. The Office always got back to me. Great overall experience."

The firm's expertise in disability discrimination law is particularly relevant as workplace accommodations continue to evolve. Drawing from his unique background of previously defending corporate employers, David Zatuchni brings valuable insight to each case, understanding both sides of employment law litigation.

With offices in Lambertville and Morristown, Zatuchni & Associates serves clients throughout New Jersey, from Trenton to Newark.

For more information about pregnancy discrimination rights and legal options, contact Zatuchni & Associates today. Call +1 609-243-0300 or visit https://www.zatlaw.com/contact/ for a free, confidential consultation.

###

About Zatuchni & Associates

Zatuchni & Associates (https://www.zatlaw.com/about-us/) in New Jersey specializes in the interests of employees from Trenton to Newark and all those in between who have been injured by discrimination, harassment, and illegal employment practices and representing workers in prevailing wage claims against environmental services companies.



Lambertville Office:

287 South Main Street

Lambertville, NJ 08530

United States

609-243-0300

https://maps.app.goo.gl/7GEDjG1corya6Rt2A

Hackensack Office:

2 University Plaza, Suite 100

Hackensack, NJ 07601

United States

201-820-0644

https://maps.app.goo.gl/WuzmD6J9QFgNiudj9

Note to Editors:

• Zatuchni & Associates has offices in Lambertville and Hackensack, New Jersey.

• The firm was founded in 2001 by David Zatuchni, a graduate of Northwestern University School of Law.

• Mr. Zatuchni is a member of the New Jersey Bar Association, National Employment Lawyers Association – New Jersey Chapter, and Hunterdon County Chamber of Commerce.

• The firm has a successful track record of representing employees in New Jersey in cases involving racial, sexual, age discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.