ITO Conductive Coated Glass poised for significant market share gain

Rockville, MD , March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global ITO Conductive Coated Glass Market is estimated to a valuation of USD 532 million in 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.

The ITO Conductive Coated Glass market is strategically placed at the technology forefront, catering to a wide variety of state-of-the-art applications. The market is important for performance display and energy-saving technology industries, particularly consumer electronics, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. Indium Tin Oxide (ITO) coated glass is characterized by high electrical conductivity and optical transparency, and it is a critical material in the production of touchscreen displays in smartphones, tablets, and interactive kiosks. Its application goes beyond consumer technology to automotive displays, where it enhances functionality and safety through heating and anti-fogging functions.



In the renewable energy sector, ITO coated glass is increasingly being used in solar panels to optimize photovoltaic efficiency, enabling global sustainability initiatives. The material's ability to conduct electricity while permitting light to pass optimizes solar cell efficiency, enabling the energy sector to shift to environmentally friendly technologies.



As the demand for smarter and networked technologies continues to increase, the ITO Conductive Coated Glass market is witnessing huge growth. Companies are continuously optimizing their processes to make ITO glass more versatile, robust, and cost-effective, solidifying its position over new entrant competitors such as graphene and silver nanowires.



Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global ITO conductive coated glass market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach USD 735 million by 2035

CAGR and reach by 2035 The market created an opportunity of USD 204 million between 2025 to 2035

between 2025 to 2035 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 0% in 2025.

in 2025. Touchscreen displays application segment of ITO conductive coated glass is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of USD 112 million between 2025 and 2035

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2025 and 2035 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 141 million collectively

"The ITO conductive coated glass market continues to thrive, driven by demand in high-tech applications. Despite challenges like material scarcity and competition from alternative technologies, innovations in manufacturing and application efficiency ensure it remains indispensable in electronics and energy sectors.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the ITO Conductive Coated Glass Market:

Key players in the ITO conductive coated glass market are AGC Inc., Saint-Gobain, Nitto Denko Corporation, Geomatics, OIKE & Co., Ltd., Abrisa Technologies, Schott AG and other prominent players.

Market Development

In July 2023, Corning Incorporated raised its display glass substrates price by 20% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The price hike is for all regions, compositions, and glass generation sizes.

In July 2023, Corning Incorporated raised its display glass substrates price by 20% compared to the third quarter of 2023. The price hike is for all regions, compositions, and glass generation sizes.

ITO Conductive Coated Glass Industry News:

Leading flat glass manufacturer AGC Inc. and Glass Futures, a company dedicated to improving the environmentally friendly glassmaking process, partnered in January 2025. This move moves AGC closer to its goal of streamlining operations and developing glass technologies.

At its Bertrange, Luxembourg, facility, Guardian Glass utilised innovation and research to introduce 'Nexa,' a low-carbon glass, in December 2024. A 30% decrease in embodied carbon is achieved by streamlining the manufacturing process to utilise cullet that is purchased both internally and outside.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ITO conductive coated glass market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Application (Touchscreen Displays, Solar Panels, Optoelectronic Devices, EMI Shielding, Others), By End User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy (Solar Industry),Aerospace and Defense, Building and Construction, Others), By Technology (Sputtering, Electron Beam Evaporation, Other Deposition Techniques) Applications across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

