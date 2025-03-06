GFG Signs Exploration Agreement with Apitipi Anicinapek Nation

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GFG Resources Inc. (TSXV: GFG) (OTCQB: GFGSF) (“GFG” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exploration Agreement (“EA”) with Apitipi Anicinapek Nation (“AAN”) with respect to the Company’s Goldarm Property (“Goldarm” or the “Project”) located in the world-class Timmins Gold District of Ontario, Canada. The EA sets the stage for continuous consultation with AAN, providing the community with the chance to engage in the Project through employment, training, and business growth opportunities. As outlined in the EA, GFG will allocate contributions to a community fund based on its exploration expenses in AAN territory. Furthermore, within 10 business days of TSXV approval, the Company will issue $20,000 in GFG common shares to AAN. GFG will calculate the number of shares based on the average closing price of the shares for the five days preceding this announcement, or such alternative pricing as may be approved by the TSXV. The EA remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Chris Sackaney, Director of Lands and Resources for Apitipi Anicinapek Nation, stated, “This agreement reflects our Nation’s commitment to ensuring that resource development within our territory is done responsibly and with our direct involvement and consent. By working with GFG, we aim to protect our lands and waters while also creating opportunities for our community members. We look forward to building a relationship based on mutual respect, transparency, and long-term benefits for our Nation.”

Brian Skanderbeg, CEO and President of GFG stated, “We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with AAN and jointly establish a framework that places emphasis on environmental stewardship, cultural respect, and community empowerment. This partnership highlights GFG's commitment to responsible resource exploration and promoting sustainable development. By incorporating the values and perspectives of AAN into our exploration activities, our goal is to generate shared benefits and an enduring relationship founded on trust and mutual respect.”

About Apitipi Anicinapek Nation

Apitipi Anicinapek Nation is a proud and resilient First Nation that is a signatory of Treaty #9. The Nation’s Sacred Traditional Territory comprises the lands and waters that straddle a large segment of what is now Northeastern Ontario and Northwest Quebec. Rooted in Anicinapek traditions, AAN is dedicated to protecting its lands, waters, and cultural heritage while fostering sustainable economic development. The Nation actively engages with industry partners to ensure that projects within its territory align with its values and provide meaningful opportunities for community members.

About GFG Resources Inc.

GFG is a North American precious metals exploration company focused on district scale gold projects in tier one mining jurisdictions. The Company operates three gold projects, each hosting large and highly prospective gold properties within the prolific gold district of Timmins, Ontario, Canada. The projects have similar geological settings that host most of the gold deposits found in the Timmins Gold Camp which have produced over 70 million ounces of gold.

