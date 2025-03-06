AirSculpt Technologies Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (“AirSculpt”) (NASDAQ: AIRS) an industry leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced it will report fourth quarter 2024 financial results before market open on Friday, March 14, 2025, to be followed by a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-493-6779 (international) using the conference ID 13751643 or by clicking this link to request a return call for instant telephone access to the event. The live webcast may be accessed via the investor relations section of the AirSculpt Technologies website at https://investors.airsculpt.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt offers a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at its 31 centers in North America and one location in the United Kingdom. The Company’s minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

Investor Contact:

Allison Malkin

Partner, ICR Inc.

AirSculpt@icrinc.com

