Shamrock Medicine Offers Integrated Mental Health Support

Philadelphia-based primary care practice expands mental health services, combining traditional medical care with psychiatric support.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shamrock Medicine, a boutique family medicine and psychiatric practice serving the Greater Philadelphia area, announces the expansion of its integrated mental health support services across its Philadelphia, Ambler, and Cherry Hill locations. This initiative combines primary care and psychiatric services under one roof, offering patients a more comprehensive and coordinated approach to their overall health.

The practice's innovative care model provides patients with text-based access to healthcare providers, virtual appointments, and in-person consultations, addressing both physical and mental health needs through a unified treatment approach.

"We recognize that mental health is an essential component of overall wellness," says Dr. Peter Kelly, Owner and Spokesperson of Shamrock Medicine. "By integrating primary care with psychiatric services, we're creating a more efficient and effective healthcare experience for our patients."

Patients seeking care at Shamrock Medicine can benefit from a patient-first model that prioritizes accessibility, convenience, and personalized attention. Services include:

• Comprehensive primary care, including preventive check-ups and chronic disease management.

• Integrated psychiatric care, addressing anxiety, depression, ADHD, and more.

• Telehealth and virtual consultations, allowing patients to connect with providers from the comfort of home.

• Seamless coordination between primary care and mental health services, reducing the hassle of managing multiple providers.

The integrated care model is available at all three Shamrock Medicine locations: their main office in Philadelphia, their Ambler facility at 7 E Skippack Pike, and their newest location at 911 Kings Highway S in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

Patients have responded positively to the integrated approach. "Dr. Kelly is one of the first doctors that truly made me feel heard! Highly recommended," shares Jazmine H., a current patient.

Another patient, Amina R., notes, "Dr.Kelly was amazing! Very attentive & authentic! I will be changing my primary care to him!"

The practice offers a wide range of services, catering to both physical and mental healthcare needs:

• Personal Primary Care: Including wellness visits, lab work, prescription refills, and home visits.

• Mental Health Services: Addressing conditions such as Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), anxiety, and depression.

• Specialty Care: Offering treatments for testosterone deficiency, hair loss, and STD management.

Shamrock Medicine accepts a variety of insurance plans, including Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBS, Independence BCBS, Humana, Medicare, Tricare, UMR, and United Insurances. For patients without insurance, the practice offers discounted rates.

"Dr. Kelly was very helpful and super simple to schedule. Refreshingly easy visit," says Daniel N., highlighting the practice's commitment to accessibility.

For more information about Shamrock Medicine and its services, call +1 215.585.2342 or visit https://shamrockmedicine.com/contact-us/.

About Shamrock Medicine

Shamrock Medicine (https://shamrockmedicine.com/meet-our-team/) is a leading provider of comprehensive psychiatric care and personalized wellness services in the Greater Philadelphia area. The practice offers a warm and welcoming environment where adults and children (over the age of five) can receive compassionate and effective treatment for a wide range of mental health conditions. The team at Shamrock Medicine is dedicated to building strong patient-provider relationships and developing individualized treatment plans that promote long-term mental well-being.

Clinic Locations:

Philadelphia Clinic

407 South 10th Street Suite 101

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Phone: 215.585.2342

https://maps.app.goo.gl/xrpRUEShp7y17EiT8

Ambler Clinic

7 E Skippack Pike, Suite 304

Ambler, PA 19002

https://maps.app.goo.gl/4Lf4xuArU84722uS7

Cherry Hill, NJ Clinic

911 Kings Highway S

Cherry Hill, NJ, 08034

Phone: 856.553.1355

https://maps.app.goo.gl/KSt9NrbBzgq1mBin6

