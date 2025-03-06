Global Digital Human Avatar Market to Reach USD 29.51 Billion in 2022, with Strong Growth Expected at 34.2% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

The latest report, titled 'Global Digital Human Avatar Market,' comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Digital Human Avatar market scenario.

The market intelligence report provides an overview of the global industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

The global digital human avatar market reached a value of USD 29.51 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow rapidly at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create lifelike virtual avatars that help businesses improve customer service, provide product recommendations, and offer round-the-clock support.

Digital human avatars are being widely adopted to enhance customer experiences by interacting through text or speech. These AI-powered avatars can guide shoppers online, suggest products, answer questions, and provide personalized service in multiple languages. In both physical stores and online platforms, digital avatars are turning shopping into a more engaging and interactive experience, much like speaking with a real sales assistant.

Key Drivers of Market Growth

One of the major drivers of the digital human avatar market is the demand for more personal customer experiences in online shopping. With the rapid growth of e-commerce, businesses are turning to digital avatars to make up for the lack of face-to-face customer interactions. Companies like Pantheon Lab in Hong Kong are using AI avatars to bring human-like interactions to various industries, responding to the growing public interest in AI tools such as ChatGPT.

Another significant factor is the need for 24/7 customer service. Unlike human staff, digital avatars are always available to answer customer questions immediately, helping businesses reduce wait times and keep customers satisfied. This also helps companies save time and resources, allowing human employees to focus on other tasks.

In addition, digital human avatars are becoming popular in the metaverse, where they act as customer service agents, event hosts, and social companions in virtual spaces. These avatars make digital experiences feel more realistic and engaging by mimicking human behaviors, movements, and expressions.

Challenges in the Market

Despite the growing interest in digital human avatars, the market faces challenges due to limited awareness of their benefits. Many people are still unsure about interacting with AI-powered avatars and may prefer speaking with real people. Older generations and professionals unfamiliar with AI technology are particularly slow to adopt these solutions, which affects the overall market growth.

Market Segments

The digital human avatar market is divided into two main product types: interactive and non-interactive avatars. Interactive digital avatars hold a larger market share due to ongoing advancements and new product launches. For example, NTT DATA recently introduced an AI-powered avatar named Lottie, designed to provide information and support during live events, such as golf tournaments.

Meanwhile, the non-interactive avatar segment is expected to grow the fastest as companies invest in new ways to use avatars through augmented reality (AR) for retail, customer service, and advertising.

Industry Applications

The entertainment industry currently leads the market for digital human avatars. These avatars allow filmmakers, content creators, and animators to create realistic characters for movies, games, and virtual events. They also help engage fans through interactive experiences, such as virtual meet-and-greets with celebrity avatars. Companies like Soul Machines are developing hyper-realistic digital versions of well-known figures to serve as brand ambassadors and provide unique fan experiences.

Digital human avatars are also finding uses in industries such as gaming, retail, banking, education, and healthcare, offering new ways to interact with customers and improve service.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Digital Human Avatar market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report.

The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Digital Human Avatar market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Some major players included in the global Digital Human Avatar market report are:

Digital Human Avatar Market Segmentation Analysis

The global Digital Human Avatar market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Digital Human Avatar market. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global digital human avatar market based on the product type, industry verticals, and region:

