Palisade Capital Management Continues Institutional Legacy of Managing Small and Mid-Cap Equities

FORT LEE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palisade Capital Management, a leading investment firm specializing in private client and institutional asset management, is pleased to highlight its longstanding attractive track record of risk-adjusted returns in institutional U.S. small and mid-cap equity portfolios. By leveraging 30 years of expertise and a meticulous, research-driven approach, Palisade has generated competitive returns for its clients in the dynamic U.S. small and mid-cap equity asset classes.Palisade’s investment philosophy centers on identifying growth opportunities in companies that are often overlooked by larger firms. Palisade believes that small and mid-cap stocks offer attractive potential for capital appreciation, and Palisade’s investment strategies focus on thoughtful stock selection and risk management to capture this growth. The firm employs a disciplined approach to analyzing company fundamentals, financial health, and market position, allowing it to uncover value in high-quality, emerging companies. By targeting businesses with sustainable competitive advantages and growth potential, Palisade strives to minimize volatility while capturing the potential benefits of these promising markets.Palisade Capital Management’s success in the small and mid-cap equity space is supported by a team of dedicated investment professionals, each with specialized expertise across various sectors and industries. The firm’s research-intensive approach and robust risk management processes have proven essential in navigating volatile markets. By balancing growth opportunities with prudent risk controls, Palisade has consistently provided clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted partner in institutional asset management.For three decades, Palisade has helped clients achieve their investment goals with a commitment to integrity, discipline, and a forward-thinking approach. As the small and mid-cap sectors continue to evolve, Palisade Capital Management remains dedicated to pursuing opportunities that align with its clients’ financial objectives.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:Christopher Henderson, Managing Director(201) 346-5740chenderson@palcap.comAbout Palisade Capital ManagementPalisade Capital Management, LP is an independent, owner-operated investment management firm headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Founded in 1995, Palisade has built its business around developing and managing specialized investment strategies for individuals, families, corporations, pension plans, and other institutions. The firm has dedicated investment teams that actively manage Small Cap Core Equity , Smid Cap Core Equity, Focused Equity, and a variety of Convertible Securities portfolios, as well as a robust private wealth management and financial planning offering for individuals and families.DisclosuresPast performance is not a guarantee of future results. No assurance can be given that any strategy referenced herein will be successful. The performance of the strategies can be volatile and involve a high degree of risk. Investors may lose some or all of their investments.This notice has been prepared for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell, nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, instrument, or investment product. Certain information contained in this presentation constitutes “forward-looking statements,” which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe,” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to various risks and uncertainties, actual events, results or the actual performance of investments may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Nothing herein may be relied upon as a guarantee, promise, assurance or a representation as to the future.Company: Palisade Capital ManagementAddress: One Bridge Plaza North, Suite 1095City: Fort LeeState: NJZip code: 07024Telephone number: 1-201-585-7733Email address: media@palcap.com

