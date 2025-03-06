Gen Z takes DIY approach to achieve the perfect wedding proposal

77 Diamonds - Cushion Diamond Band Ring

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research from engagement ring expert, 77 Diamonds , reveals that almost one in five Gen Z’ers who have received a proposal admit to having orchestrated the whole occasion themselves, and that while Gen Z is keen to eschew most proposal traditions, some continue to be taken very seriously indeed.77 Diamonds commissioned a survey of Gen Zers’ to have been proposed to by their other half, to reveal how an act that has previously been steeped in traditions has evolved in the modern day.When it comes to the time spent together before proposing, Gen Z doesn't seem to have a solid rule in place. In fact, responses vary significantly, with 14% saying they had been together for seven years, while another 14% had been together for less than six months. However, the Gen Z sweet spot is between two and three years, as attested to by 28% of respondents.The survey then reveals that surprise proposals have fallen out of fashion, with 73% saying they knew it was coming before it happened.In fact, more than a quarter (27%) say they had actively hinted or had conversations about their desire to get engaged.As for the proposal itself, more than a quarter (27%) say they offered hints or gave specific requirements about how the proposal should take place, while almost one in five (18%) admit to having orchestrated the whole thing themselves.The most common reason for wanting to have a hand in the proposal planning is to ensure the engagement ring is right (38%), followed by controlling whether the proposal takes place in a private or public setting (13%), and whether or not it happens in the presence of family and friends (10%).When it comes to traditional proposal tropes and trends, Gen Z still give utmost importance to the emotional aspects of an engagement, and this desire for a genuine experience means they have become far less enamoured by the fancy or performative aspects of a proposal.For example, while social media has made it a trend to post your engagement pictures from idyllic locations abroad, 86% of respondents actually say it’s not at all important to be given a destination proposal.In fact, 71% don’t even think it’s important for a proposal to take place in any sort of special location, again searching for something genuine, not showy.86% don’t care about their partner preparing a proposal speech, and 55% aren’t even bothered about looking their best on the day.However, one tradition does remain a priority for Gen Z’ers, with 73% saying it’s important that their partner gets down on one knee to pop the question.And whilst travelling to an exotic location is no longer an essential requirement, half of those surveyed believe it’s not really a marriage proposal unless it’s posted on social media, with 50% stating a publicly shared photo or video is vital.Co-founder of 77 Diamonds, Tobias Kormind, commented:“It is fascinating to see how attitudes towards proposals have changed over the years. For example, Generation Z seems to have moved away from the old tradition of surprise proposals in favour of something based more on mutual understanding. This doesn’t make young people unromantic, it simply shows that it’s important for them to feel united in a relationship, to be on the same page and make the most important decisions together rather than unilaterally.However, some classic aspects of a proposal still reign supreme, such as a bended knee and a carefully considered engagement ring. But again, gone are the days when most proposals arrived out of the blue, today’s engagements come when you know you’re on the same page, when you have discussed your futures together, and when the time is right for both of you.”

