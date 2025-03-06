Luvme Hair Celebrates Women’s Day with Exclusive Wig Discounts

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luvme Hair, a recognized leader in premium human hair wigs and extensions, announces its Women’s Day 2025 Sale, offering exclusive savings on a wide range of high-quality wig collections. Running from March 5 to March 31, 2025, this limited-time event provides discounts of up to $120 across all products, allowing customers to refresh their look with natural, stylish lace front wigs designed for comfort and versatility.

Limited-Time Women’s Day Discount Details

During the promotional period, all Luvme Hair wigs are eligible for exclusive discounts at checkout using the following codes:

$30 off orders $129+ → EA30

→ $50 off orders $179+ → EA50

→ $80 off orders $269+ → EA80

→ $120 off orders $369+ → EA120

First-time customers are eligible for an additional 30% off using the ‘SNU30’ discount code.

Exclusive Flash Sale – 16-Inch Wigs for $109.9

In addition to the Women’s Day Sale, Luvme Hair offers a limited-time Flash Sale, featuring 16-inch wigs for only $109.9. This exclusive deal includes:

Blunt Cut Bob Wig – A sleek and modern look with sharp edges, perfect for a bold yet sophisticated style.

Best Wig Collections for Women’s Day 2025

Luvme Hair presents a carefully curated collection of its most sought-after wigs and extensions, designed to enhance natural beauty with effortless style. From voluminous curly wigs that add dimension and movement to sleek, polished looks, these premium selections prioritize comfort, versatility, and a seamless, natural appearance, making them the perfect choice for Women’s Day：

Luvme All-Day Comfort™ Wig – Designed for long-lasting wear, this collection features an ultra-lightweight, breathable cap that ensures a secure yet pressure-free fit. With a natural look and effortless styling, these wigs provide maximum comfort, making them ideal for all-day wear without irritation or discomfort.

– A great choice for those looking to add volume and texture. These wigs offer natural-looking curls that enhance any style. Hair Extensions – Enhance length and volume effortlessly with Luvme Hair’s premium extensions, designed for a natural and seamless blend. Clip in Hair Extensions – Easy to apply and remove, these extensions instantly add volume and length without damage, perfect for everyday styling. Ponytail Hair Extensions – A quick and stylish way to achieve a fuller, longer ponytail with a secure and natural-looking finish. Hair Topper Extensions – Ideal for adding coverage and volume to thinning areas, blending seamlessly with natural hair for a flawless look.

"At Luvme Hair, we believe that beauty and confidence go hand in hand," said Helena Li, Founder of Luvme Hair. "Our Women’s Day Sale is a celebration of individuality, offering high-quality lace front wigs and extensions that empower customers to express their unique style effortlessly. With exclusive discounts and our limited-time Flash Sale, we are excited to make premium hair solutions more accessible. We invite everyone to take advantage of this special event and discover the perfect look that enhances their confidence."

About Luvme Hair:

Luvme Hair is a reputable brand in the hair wigs industry, known for its high-quality gray wigs, blonde wigs, Luvme All-Day Comfort™ Wig, that allow individuals to effortlessly switch up their looks. With a focus on innovation, creativity, quality, and customer satisfaction, Luvme Hair has garnered a loyal customer base globally, with over 2 million satisfied customers. For more information about Luvme Hair and its products, please visit their official website at Luvme Hair.

