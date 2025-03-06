Marc Mysterio Sues Amazon Music For “Millions” Alleging Tortious Market Manipulation/Interference via “Shadow-Ban” and Unpaid Royalties

NEW YORK, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marc Mysterio is an award-winning musician and multi-faceted celebrity who was tapped by IBA Boxing to compete for its vacant championship vs. Jake Paul and collaborated with a who’s-who–according to Billboard–including: Flo Rida, Crash Test Dummies, David Guetta, Avicii, Samantha Fox, and Netflix’ Trailer Park Boys.

As a philanthropist, Marc has supported the One Fund Boston in support of terrorist victims(marathon), and WBC Cares, the charity arm of WBC Boxing.

As a celebrity, he’s covered by: TMZ, Billboard, BBC, ESPN, Irish Star, CBS, Daily Mail (UK), Fox News, and followed on X by NY Post Page 6 and Radar Online.

From September 1st 2023-August 31st, 2024, Marc received 80,000,000+ streams on Amazon Music resulting in US Billboard and Amazon’s Top-Songs Chart appearances.

However, now Marc is suing Amazon and Distrokid alleging that he wasn’t properly compensated for these streams and Fans have been receiving a “streaming error” since September 10th, 2024 when attempting to stream his music and/or request it via Alexa due to “Shadow-Ban”.

Shadow-Banning is the practice of blocking/partially blocking live content so that the ban is not readily apparent to the artist.

"We filed this lawsuit to make sure that Marc Mysterio gets the fruits of his labor as one of the top performers on Amazon Music in 2024.

DistroKid was paid to distribute Marc’s music and remit 100% of royalties received, whilst Amazon charged Marc’s Fans to stream his music. Defendants need to account royalties due, as well as future losses proximated from the shadow-ban. Frankly, our evidence shows that these losses are already in the ‘millions’ and will increase by trial date.” notes Marc’s Attorney, Michael H. Joseph.

Marc Mysterio posted screenshot evidence in support of his claims to his X Account @marc_mysterio directly from his Amazon Music Artists’ Account, for media, including: 1,250,000+ fans/followers, 80,000,000+ streams 15,000,000 unique listeners in 2024, 45,000 Alexa requests in August, Amazon and Billboard Chartings, ESPN First Take Re-Tweet, IBA letter sanctioning a potential Jake Paul title-bout with email from Nakisa Bidarian (Paul’s manager), Video from Bubbles of Trailer Park Boys(Netflix), IFPI Awards and an updated career-bio from Grok.

"Shadow-banning successful artists is an unfair tactic and it allows Amazon, by throttling streams of a song, to interfere with Amazon/Billboard Charts thereby tortiously manipulating the music-business at the expense of creators–IT MUST END!" Attorney Joseph concludes.

Marc Mysterio Requests:

music@veritaseditions.net

x.com/marc_mysterio

Press-Photo:

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/azq61qdhe3rm9rfsnsmyg/Marc-Mysterio.jpg?rlkey=26mng6mkcs8ffrkrap5hp0wqv&e=1&dl=0

Press-Mentions:

https://www.tmz.com/people/marc-mysterio/

https://radaronline.com/exclusives/2013/06/brandy-flo-rida-dj-sued-brags-spending-settlement-teams-up-ex/

https://www.billboard.com/music/chart-beat/travis-kelce-jason-kelce-billboard-charts-debut-1235502120/

https://edm.com/news/billboard-electronic-music-producer-marc-mysterio-challenges-jake-paul-boxing-title-fight

https://www.the-express.com/sport/boxing/124448/jake-paul-st-patricks-day-fight-irish

https://www.irishstar.com/sport/boxing/jake-paul-challenged-st-patricks-31897522

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9814900/faq/

https://ifpi.at/auszeichnungen/trailerpark-boys-mark-mysterio-bubbles-liquor-whores-single-gold/

http://cbsnews.com/news/brandy-sued-by-dj-for-6-million-says-report/

Photo available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/773c7f94-12ed-4066-8d64-30ead65b46fb

Video available: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f83b1f8f-856a-4573-a237-67a55e6d160b

Amazon Music Streaming and Listener Data Screeshots from Amazon Music for Artists Account of Marc Mysterio: http://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7b94da6f-fa3a-4ac8-87e6-8b6ce9204054

Contact: Law Office of Michael H. Joseph 18 West 33rd Street/Suite-400 New York, NY 10001 Tel: +1.212.858.0503 michael@newyorktriallawyers.org

Legal Disclaimer:

