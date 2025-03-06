Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,525 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,133 in the last 365 days.

Open Positions at the Slovenian Embassy in Copenhagen

SLOVENIA, March 6 - Both roles are based at the Embassy in Copenhagen but will involve engagement across Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and Iceland. These positions play a vital role in promoting Slovenian culture, diplomacy, and engagement in the Nordic region. Below are details for each position, including responsibilities and qualifications required.

  • An exciting and dynamic work environment with a wide range of diverse tasks.
  • Great opportunities for further development of your professional and personal competences.
  • Good colleagues, informal working environment. Large degree of independence in the execution of tasks.
  • The position is 39 hours/week including paid lunch break. Local contract based on relevant legally binding labour market rules of Denmark.
  • You will be entitled to 25 days of paid holiday per year.
  • Your salary will reflect your qualifications, relevant experience and proven work-related results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Open Positions at the Slovenian Embassy in Copenhagen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more