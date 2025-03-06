ScoreBuilder AI™ Launches in Stockton, Bringing AI-Powered DIY Credit Repair to Consumers and Businesses

ScoreBuilder AI™ - Company Logo

STOCKTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ScoreBuilder, Inc. has officially launched ScoreBuilder AI™, a cutting-edge AI-powered DIY credit repair platform designed to help consumers and businesses improve credit scores efficiently and affordably. Developed with over 20 years of credit industry expertise, ScoreBuilder AI™ provides an innovative alternative to costly credit repair services, making it easier than ever for individuals to take control of their financial future.

As the economy continues to put financial pressure on consumers, traditional credit repair services can be expensive and time-consuming. ScoreBuilder AI™ changes the game by offering an intelligent, automated platform that simplifies credit improvement through AI-driven recommendations, dispute management tools, and actionable insights—all at a fraction of the cost of hiring a credit repair company.

"Our mission with ScoreBuilder AI™ is to put the power of credit repair directly into the hands of consumers and businesses," said Maurice A. Shabazz, Chief Executive Officer of ScoreBuilder, Inc. "With more than two decades of expertise in the credit industry, we've designed an AI credit repair solution that is not only cost-effective but also highly efficient and results-driven. Whether you're an individual looking to boost your credit score or a business owner wanting to offer credit services, ScoreBuilder AI™ makes the process simple, smart, and scalable."

AI Credit Repair: A Smarter, More Affordable Solution

Unlike traditional methods that require manual intervention and expensive fees, ScoreBuilder AI™ leverages advanced AI technology to analyze credit reports, identify negative items, and provide users with customized strategies for improving their credit scores. With step-by-step guidance, automated dispute letter generation, and credit-building recommendations, users can take control of their credit profiles without the need for costly third-party services.

Key benefits of ScoreBuilder AI™ include:

✔ AI-Powered Credit Analysis – Instant insights into credit reports with personalized action plans.

✔ Automated Dispute Management – Easily generate and send dispute letters to credit bureaus.

✔ Cost-Effective Alternative – More affordable than hiring a credit repair company.

✔ User-Friendly Dashboard – A simple interface that guides users through the credit repair process.

✔ Proven Industry Expertise – Developed with insights from over 20 years in credit repair.

White Label Program: A Game-Changer for Businesses

In addition to serving individual consumers, ScoreBuilder AI™ offers a White Label Program that allows entrepreneurs, financial advisors, and credit professionals to brand and resell the software as their own. This innovative program gives businesses the opportunity to provide AI-powered credit repair services without the need to develop their own technology.

Through the White Label Program, businesses can:

✔ Offer a fully branded AI credit repair solution.

✔ Generate new revenue streams with minimal overhead.

✔ Provide customers with a proven credit repair system.

✔ Gain a competitive edge in the growing credit services market.

More details about the White Label Program can be found at ScoreBuilder AI™ White Label Program.

Empowering Financial Freedom Through Technology:

The launch of ScoreBuilder AI™ marks a significant step toward making credit repair more accessible, transparent, and affordable. As consumers continue to navigate financial uncertainty, ScoreBuilder AI™ provides a practical solution for improving credit scores without the traditional barriers of high costs and long waiting times.

By combining AI-driven intelligence with real industry expertise, ScoreBuilder AI™ empowers individuals and businesses to take control of their credit and financial futures like never before.

Legal Disclaimer:

