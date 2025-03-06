Bloom Technology Partners Joins Givefy Project with NAVER Co-Founder Hyuk-il Kwon and One Humanity Foundation's Evan Klassen

- A platform creating a new culture of donation in partnership with Naver Happybean

- Utilizing Locus Chain technology to enhance transparency and redefine the donation ecosystem with innovative blockchain solutions

- A plan to establish a contribution network with the participation of global figures in collaboration with the One Humanity Foundation





From left: Hyuk-il Kwon, co-founder of Naver; Sang-yoon Lee, CEO of Bloom Technology; and Evan Klassen, CEO of One Humanity

GYEONGGI-DO, South Korea, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global contribution platform is set to launch, poised to redefine how we engage with social causes by harnessing blockchain technology for unmatched transparency, efficiency, and versatility. Bloom Technology, led by CEO Sang Yoon Lee, has partnered with NAVER co-founder Hyuk Il Kwon and Evan Klassen, founder of the One Humanity Foundation, to launch “Givefy,” a Web3 platform that transcends traditional donation models.

The name “Givefy” fuses “Give” and “Finance,” symbolizing a new contribution platform powered by blockchain technology. Unlike traditional donation systems where transparency was often lacking, Givefy enables real-time tracking of donations and assigns value to various forms of social contributions — including volunteer work, creative projects, and community initiatives — rewarding participants directly. With blockchain-enabled real-time tracking and integrated community features, Givefy transforms charitable giving into a sustainable, proactive movement.

In synergy with Naver’s donation platform, “Happybean,” Givefy aims to attract existing donors while expanding its user base. Backed by global influences in social contribution, Givefy will actively promote global social impact campaigns, encourage broader participation, and establish a transparent, trustworthy ecosystem that reimagines the culture of giving on a global scale.

Bloom Technology plans to leverage its next generation blockchain protocol, “Locus Chain,” to build a system that securely and transparently manages donation flows within Givefy. Locus Chain, known for processing thousands of transactions per second, features a low fee structure and robust tamper-proof technology. Its scalability is expected to effectively support the large-scale donation transactions that Givefy will handle in the future.





Example of the Givefy Platform Interface

The Givefy project is partnering with One Humanity, a U.S.-based nonproﬁt dedicated to making mental health stigma history through innovative solutions and the launch of the Butterﬂy Movement a global social brand designed to represent mental health and build a united community, much like the pink ribbon did for cancer awareness. One Humanity actively engages in diverse social initiatives that support communities worldwide while fostering a sustainable culture of sharing. Notably, Evan Klassen, Founder of One Humanity, bestselling author, and the original creator of the Givefy concept, will leverage the organization’s extensive global network to design contribution campaigns featuring direct participation from internationally renowned ﬁgures.

By connecting donors with organizations and individuals in need through the platform, One Humanity will play a pivotal role in building Givefy’s global contribution network.

Hyuk Il Kwon, the Naver co-founder leading the Givefy project, is also widely recognized as Naver’s inaugural CTO and the founder of Naver Happybean. He remarked, "Givefy will build upon Happybean’s sharing ethos, while harnessing Locus Chain technology to enrich traditional monetary donations by adding value to diverse forms of giving, such as volunteer work and talent contributions. This approach will elevate the platform to a higher level. Our goal is to provide a reliable donation system accessible to everyone worldwide and to cultivate a new contribution ecosystem that actively involves international organizations like the UN, as well as influential global figures."

Bloom Technology CEO Sang Yoon Lee stated, "By leveraging blockchain technology, we can track donation flows in real time, significantly enhancing the trustworthiness and transparency of charitable giving. Moreover, by harnessing Locus Chain’s unique ability to process an enormous volume of transactions at ultra-high speeds, we aim to build a more efficient global donation system that will play a pivotal role in advancing our society."

Evan Klassen, CEO of the One Humanity Foundation, stated, "Givefy empowers everyone from inﬂuential ﬁgures to everyday contributors—to participate in charitable giving through a system that transparently measures and rewards every contribution. Our vision is to build a dynamic network that recognizes and incentivizes impactful actions, driving tangible social change. By engaging all of humanity, we are committed to creating a virtuous cycle of contributions that beneﬁt the greater good."

Locus Chain is the first next generation blockchain protocol that simultaneously addresses decentralization, scalability, and security challenges. Its proprietary patented technology, Dynamic Sharding, guarantees network stability in any environment, while the Verifiable Pruning technique minimizes node size—enabling anyone to easily run a node even on a mini-PC or internet router. By offering highly cost-effective node operations, Locus Chain allows for secure network participation with a low barrier to entry and exceptional efficiency, making it the ideal blockchain solution for large-scale projects that demand robust scalability.

With its fully decentralized implementation of Dynamic Sharding, Locus Chain stands as an advanced blockchain protocol capable of processing large-scale transfers at record speeds. It supports not only simple token transfers but also the handling of all data transactions occurring on Web3.

