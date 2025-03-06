SGS Opens New Laboratory in Indonesia to Expand Global Furniture Testing Capabilities

Mike Bruinsma, Managing Director at SGS, Indonesia (left) and Aries Nugroho, Business Manager, Connectivity & Products, SGS (right) open the new facility.

GENEVA, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce the opening of its latest furniture and transit packaging testing laboratory in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia.Strategically located in Indonesia’s furniture manufacturing hub, this cutting-edge laboratory enhances furniture testing services by providing tailored, localized solutions that align with all major domestic and international standards. The facility ensures fast turnaround times, helping manufacturers and suppliers accelerate market access, maintain regulatory compliance and improve product quality.The Semarang laboratory offers certification and quality assurance for a wide range of furniture products, meeting European and US standards:• Residential furniture – seating, bunk beds, kitchen equipment, children’s furniture, beds and mattresses, storage units, chests and dressers• Office furniture – chairs, desks, screens, storage units, lounge seating, large occupant chairs and desk products• Laboratory workbenchesThe facility also provides flammability testing for upholstery, fabrics and leather materials, as well as corrosion resistance testing for metal parts.Further expanding its testing capabilities, the laboratory also assesses transit packaging to International Safe Transit Association (ISTA) standards, covering ISTA 1A, 1B, 1C, 1D, 2A, and 2B, and evaluates materials such as cardboard and corrugated cartons for edge-crush resistance and bursting strength.Mike Bruinsma, Managing Director at SGS, Indonesia, emphasized the significance of the new laboratory: “Our new facility is perfectly placed to support Indonesia’s growing furniture industry. With expertise in all facets of the furniture value chain, including packaging, our team is ready to support your business, wherever you operate in the world.”As part of SGS’s global furniture testing network, the new Semarang facility is designed to support manufacturers, suppliers and exporters to meet quality assurance standards and expand their reach worldwide.SGS Furniture ServicesSGS helps deliver well-designed, functional, durable and safe products to global markets. With furniture industry, regulatory and technical expertise, SGS experts assess products against relevant standards and individual specifications. In the end, it’s only trusted because it’s tested.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH0002497458, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:

