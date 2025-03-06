PHILIPPINES, March 6 - Press Release

March 6, 2025 Tolentino pauses motorcade to visit hundreds of fire victims in Biñan, Laguna Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino paused his motorcade to personally visit hundreds of residents whose homes were destroyed by fire in Gonzalez Compound, Sitio Pulo, Barangay Dela Paz, Biñan, Laguna. Previous to this, the senator led a motorcade on Wednesday, which kicked off from Muntinlupa and went through several localities in the province of Laguna. When Tolentino learned that a fire had broken out in Biñan a few hours before that razed 60 houses, he immediately instructed his team to change the motorcade's route to head to the community. "I decided to go here when I learned about the fire and that hundreds of residents lost their homes," Tolentino told members of the media in an ambush interview. The senator rode a tricycle and walked through narrow streets to reach Gonzalez Compound, Sitio Pulo, where he personally checked on the condition of the fire victims, and committed to bring in help.

