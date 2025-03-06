OSCE Supports the Development of UAV Training Center for Border Service of National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On 29 January 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana (the Office) presented the Concept Paper for the “Development of a UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) Training Center for the Border Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan” to the Border Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan. This milestone marks a significant step in the project, which aims to enhance Kazakhstan’s border security capabilities through the use of advanced UAV technology.

The Concept Paper outlines a phased plan for establishing a UAV Training Center in Lenger, Kazakhstan (Lenger UAV Center of Excellence). The development of this center is a key initiative to modernize border control operations and improve the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s Border Service. The project builds on previous technical assessments and capacity-building activities supported by the OSCE.

The completion and subsequent presentation of the Concept Paper represents a major milestone of the project. With this document, the OSCE is delivering a comprehensive roadmap for the future development of the UAV Training Center. The work of the Lenger UAV Center of Excellence has been launched with OSCE support, in September 2024 paving the way for enhanced training and operational capabilities in border security such as leveraging the latest technologies and deploying various types of UAVs in diverse operational scenarios, including high-altitude flights and night operations

“The delivery of the Concept Paper is a crucial milestone in our collaboration with Kazakhstan’s Border Service. This project reflects the OSCE’s commitment to supporting innovative solutions for modern security challenges," said Jaroslaw Kurek, Project Manager, representing the Office.

The OSCE will continue to provide advisory support as the project moves forward, focusing on the preparation of training materials and the launch of the first UAV training course. The establishment of the Lenger UAV Center of Excellence is a testament to the successful partnership between the OSCE and Kazakhstan’s Border Service, contributing to technological adaptation and the development of sustainable training capacities.