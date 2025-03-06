XCAT Memecoin Kicks Off It’s Pre-Sale on XRP Ledger, Aiming to Unite The XRPArmy Meme Community

LIJA, Malta, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XCAT Memecoin , a fresh and innovative community-driven memecoin, has officially launched its Pre-Sale Round , marking a historic milestone for the XRP ecosystem. With the goal of uniting the XRP meme community, XCAT is bringing the viral energy of memecoins to XRPL, opening the doors for a new wave of meme culture adoption on XRP ecosystem.

As the first memecoin to launch via BlocScale launchpad , XCAT is set to revitalize the XRP Ledger’s memecoin scene, proving that XRP is not just for financial institutions but also a thriving space for decentralized, community-driven tokens.

The XCAT Presale: XRP’s Newest Memecoin

The XCAT presale began on March 3, 2025, and will run until March 28, 2025. XCAT Pre-Sale round gives early investors the chance to be part of a groundbreaking fun movement that will shape the future of meme culture on XRP.

XCAT Presale Details:

Start Date: March 3, 2025

End Date: March 28, 2025

Hard Cap: 20,000 XRP

Minimum Contribution: 200 XRP

Maximum Contribution: 10,000 XRP

Launchpad Platform: BlocScale

Visit the XCAT Presale Portal on BlocScale Launchpad to participate Now— https://www.blocscale.com/xcat

Why XCAT? The First Memecoin to Go Big on XRPL

Despite XRP’s vast ecosystem and high market capitalization, the blockchain has yet to fully embrace memecoins the way Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain have. XCAT aims to change that.

Be Part of History with XCAT

XCAT is setting a new standard for meme projects on XRPL. Early supporters have the chance to be part of a historic movement that will shape the future of memecoins on XRP.

The opportunity to get in early won’t last long. Join the movement, secure your XCAT tokens, and help build the XRP meme culture!

Join XCAT Pre-Sale

Follow XCAT on X(Twitter)

XCAT isn’t just another memecoin—it’s a revolution. Are you in?

