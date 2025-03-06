FIBC Market Set to Reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2035: A Steady Growth Fueled by Demand for Sustainable Bulk Packaging Solutions | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Rising USA agricultural exports drive demand for FIBCs, essential for transporting grains, seeds, and fertilizers efficiently. Their durability, cost-effectiveness, and stackability ensure safe storage and transport. Growing soybean exports to China highlight their role in preserving product integrity, fueling FIBC market growth across the supply chain.

NEWARK, Del, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC) market is on a steady growth trajectory, with market valuation expected to surge from USD 7.4 billion in 2025 to USD 11.5 billion by 2035. Industry forecasts predict a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2035, highlighting the growing demand for cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable bulk packaging solutions. The market recorded a revenue of USD 7.2 billion in 2024, underlining a consistent upward trend.

FIBCs, also known as bulk bags, have gained immense popularity due to their affordability, durability, and versatility. Used extensively for storing and transporting a wide range of materials, FIBC bags provide a practical and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional bulk packaging methods such as plastic and wooden pallets.

Driven by the demand for optimized logistics and reduced shipping costs, industries across the spectrum, including agriculture, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, and construction, are increasingly adopting FIBC solutions. Their high strength, reusability, and lightweight properties make them a preferred choice for businesses aiming for sustainability and efficiency.

Agriculture Drives Rising Demand for Food-Grade FIBC Bags

The agriculture industry continues to be one of the greatest consumers of FIBC bags, using them for bulk storage and transportation of grains, seeds, and fertilizers. These bags improve handling efficiency, reduce waste, and allow for smooth logistics, making them an excellent choice for farmers and agribusinesses globally. With rising worldwide food production and exports, the need for high-quality, food-grade FIBCs is expected to increase dramatically in the coming years.

"The FIBC market is expanding rapidly, driven by growing demand in agriculture, chemicals, and construction. With sustainability trends on the rise, recyclable and biodegradable bulk bags are shaping the future." Says Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).





Key Takeaways From the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market

The revenue generated by FIBCs in 2024 was USD 7.2 billion.

The global FIBC market recorded a CAGR of 3.2% during the historical period between 2020 and 2024.

Market growth of FIBC was positive, reaching a value of USD 7.5 billion in 2024 from USD 6.3 billion in 2020.

The USA is anticipated to remain at the forefront in North America, with a CAGR of 3.2% through 2035.

In Western Europe, Spain is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.8% by 2035.

Polypropylene (PP) is estimated to account for more than 80% of the material share by 2025.

By capacity, 500 to 1,000 L FIBCs are projected to dominate, holding a share of 41.6% by 2025.



Key Drivers Shaping the Growth of the FIBC

The rapid expansion of industrial activities worldwide and the rising demand for reliable and efficient packaging solutions are fueling the growth of the FIBC market. With industries requiring secure and cost-effective storage and transportation for a wide range of materials, FIBCs have become an essential part of modern logistics.

The increasing complexity of global and domestic supply chains across industries such as food and beverages, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, construction, and consumer goods has significantly boosted the adoption of FIBCs for bulk material handling. These containers offer a highly versatile solution for transporting both liquid and solid substances, ensuring they reach their destinations safely without contamination or damage.

Furthermore, the rise of international trade in sectors like pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food products has intensified the need for durable and protective packaging that minimizes losses and spoilage during transit. FIBCs, designed for maximum efficiency and safety, have emerged as the go-to solution for bulk transportation, offering superior protection and compliance with stringent industry regulations.

As industries increasingly prioritize hygiene and sustainability, food-grade FIBCs have gained prominence as the preferred packaging choice for sensitive products such as food, healthcare, and pharmaceutical goods. Their lightweight, durable, and recyclable nature further enhances their appeal, making them an integral part of the evolving global packaging landscape.

The Impact of E-Commerce Growth on the FIBC Market

The explosive growth of the e-commerce sector is playing a crucial role in expanding the FIBC market. As online shopping continues to surge, driven by rising disposable income and evolving consumer lifestyles, the demand for efficient, durable, and cost-effective packaging solutions is increasing. FIBCs, known for their high load-bearing capacity, flexibility, and reusability, have become an essential choice for industries requiring bulk transportation of goods. The shift toward streamlined supply chain operations, sustainable packaging alternatives, and optimized logistics further boosts FIBC adoption in the e-commerce ecosystem.

Capitalizing on the Growth of International Trade

The expansion of international trade is having a profound impact on various industries, particularly in the packaging sector. As economic development accelerates in many regions, the flow of goods across borders has significantly increased, necessitating robust and versatile packaging solutions.

This surge in global imports and exports has led to an escalating demand for packaging materials that can efficiently handle products of various sizes and weights. Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs) have emerged as a key solution in this context, offering businesses an ideal method for packaging, transporting, and storing bulk goods.





Competitive Landscape: FIBC Market

Leading FIBC firms are developing and launching new products to the market that provide further benefits and uses. They are broadening their geographic reach and combining with other companies. A few of them are also collaborating to create new items in collaboration with start-up companies and regional brands.

Key Developments in FIBC Market

In February 2024, LC Packaging received QA-CER certification for its usage of recycled polypropylene (rPP) in FIBCs. This European-level certification confirms compliance with high quality criteria and qualifies as an approved rPP-PCR supplier.

In January 2024, LC Packaging merged its German business with Weiterer to boost its position in the European market. This strategic move increases the company's ability to provide customers with effective packaging solutions while also increasing its footprint across other industries.

Key Players in FIBC Market

Palmetto Industries International, Inc.

LC Packaging International BV

Global-Pak, Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group

JohnPac

Conitex Sonoco

FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.

Euroflexfibc.

Bulkbag Containers

empac

MANICARDI

Rishi FIBC Solutions Pvt. Ltd

PEMA Verpackung BIG BAGS

Jumbo Bag Limited

KITE PACKAGING



FIBC Market Segmentation

By Type:

In terms of type, the market for FIBC is segmented into type a, type b, type c and type d.

By Capacity:

In terms of capacity, the industry is segmented into up to 500 L, 500 to 1,000 L and above 1,000L.

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene (PP), nylon, composite materials, paper and recycled materials. Polyethylene further includes low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE).

By End Use:

End uses for FIBC are food & beverage, chemical, agriculture, construction, pharmaceuticals, mining and textile. Food & beverage includes grains & cereals, sugar, salt, starch, spices, fruit juices and edible oils. Chemicals includes petrochemicals, dyes & pigments. Agriculture includes biomass, fertilizers, seeds and animal feed. Construction includes cement and sand & gravel. Pharmaceuticals includes APIs and nutraceutical. Mining includes ores, coal and minerals. Textile includes raw cotton, synthetic fiber and yarn.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

