Cyber Security in BFSI Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 18.6% CAGR, Reaching USD 214.5 Billion by 2031

Cyber Security in BFSI Market

The rise of digitalization, IoT, BYOD, mobile apps, and growing cyber threats are driving the expansion of cybersecurity in the BFSI sector globally.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global cyber security in BFSI industry generated $39.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $214.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Cyber security refers to technologies, procedures, and methods designed to prevent networks, devices, programs, and data from attack, damage, malware, viruses, hacking, data thefts or unauthorized access. The main objective of cyber security in banking is to safeguard the user’s assets. As individuals go cashless, further actions or transactions are done online. Furthermore, surge in adoption of digitalization in BFSI sector, increase in adoption of IoT & BYOD trend, and increase in physical & virtual threat in the BFSI sector are the key factors that drive the growth of the global cyber security in BFSI market trends. However, certain issues associated with expensive to adopt technical security measures are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the cyber security in BFSI market forecast.Depending on the enterprise size, the large enterprise segment dominated the cyber security in BFSI market share in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to growth in data in large enterprises and increase in need to keep a central repository in an organization. However, the SMEs segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years, owing to the increase in investments by the market players to develop cyber security in BFSI for SMEs. In addition increase in adoption of mobile device applications and platforms are the major factors that drive the market growth. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in the demand for data breach detection service to detect the cloud data breach in the BFSI sector.Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest share of more than half of the global cyber security in BFSI market in 2021, owing to the increased need for securing critical data in on-premise data centers from cyberattacks and monitor the influx of data within the organization. However, the cloud segment is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased use of mobile devices and the surge in the demand for scalable and agile solutions to monitor and give data access to cloud users.Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global cyber security in BFSI market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the surge in the adoption of cyber security solutions by large enterprise for mitigating the risk of cyberattacks. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in data theft and monitoring system architecture among SMEs to overcome the risk of cyberattacks. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to adopting of security solutions to implement new technologies and to overcome online frauds, which is expected to fuel the market growth in this region.The COVID-19 outbreak has high impact on the growth of cyber security in BFSI market, as increasing number of smartphone users, growing adoption of connected devices, and surging e-commerce sector provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the cyber security in BFSI market. COVID has caused crises in social, economic, and energy areas and medical life worldwide throughout 2021. This crisis had many direct and indirect effects on all areas of society.In the meantime, the digital and artificial intelligence industry can be used as a professional assistant to manage and control the outbreak of the virus. Moreover, owing to tremendous increase in adoption of digital banking, which involve managing customer data, cyber security in BFSI providers are component cyber security platforms, ideally suited for the digital banking industry. This, as a result has become one of the major growth factors for growth of the cyber security in BFSI industry during the pandemic situation.

The key players profiled in the cyber security in BFSI market analysis are Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, BAE Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., FireEye Inc., Broadcom Inc., and MacAfee Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the cyber security in BFSI industry. 