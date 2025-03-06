Aghast Solutions Secures $4.8M in Funding to Drive Asian Expansion and Launch Proprietary Tech Brands

SINGAPORE, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aghast Solutions, a pioneering tech startup, has announced the successful closure of a $4.8 million funding round backed by private and institutional investors. This investment will accelerate the company’s expansion into the Asian market, with new offices established in Singapore, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Additionally, Aghast Solutions is shifting its focus from vendor-based services to developing proprietary brands in the fintech and environment-tech sectors.





Left in black: Jack Cheah Xue Jieh, right Chris Tan Chin Lim

Strategic Expansion and Industry Evolution

Prior to this funding, Aghast Solutions primarily operated as a vendor for B2C enterprises and government projects, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions behind the scenes. With this latest investment, the company is transitioning to the forefront of innovation, leveraging its expertise to develop in-house brands that aim to redefine industry standards.

This expansion into Asia’s thriving tech markets aligns with Aghast’s vision of fostering a more connected, efficient, and sustainable digital ecosystem. The company plans to integrate advanced fintech and environment-tech solutions that address key market gaps while enhancing operational efficiency for businesses and individuals.

Commitment to Innovation and Market Leadership

By establishing a physical presence in Asia, Aghast Solutions aims to provide businesses with a gateway to new market opportunities, leveraging its holistic approach to technology and innovation. The company is dedicated to:

Developing next-generation fintech solutions that streamline digital transactions and financial services.

that streamline digital transactions and financial services. Expanding its environment-tech initiatives to drive sustainability and smart technology adoption.

to drive sustainability and smart technology adoption. Creating a multidisciplinary ecosystem that fosters collaboration, creativity, and technological advancements.

A Future-Forward Approach

With this latest round of funding, Aghast Solutions is poised to lead the way in Asia’s digital transformation, ensuring that businesses and consumers benefit from seamless, innovative, and future-ready solutions. By positioning itself at the intersection of finance, technology, and sustainability, the company is set to drive impactful change across multiple industries.

About Aghast Solutions

Aghast Solutions is a global technology company dedicated to reshaping the way the world interacts with technology. Initially recognized for its work as a trusted vendor for B2C and government projects, the company has now evolved into an industry leader, focused on developing proprietary solutions in fintech and environment-tech. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence, Aghast Solutions is redefining industry standards and paving the way for a more connected and sustainable future.

Media Contact:

Email: info@AghastBusiness.com

Person Name: Chris Tan

Website: https://aghast.co/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the Aghast Solutions. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06245378-da8b-4ca0-926c-ec75ef54c646

Aghast Solutions Aghast Solutions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.