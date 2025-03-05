47th session of the World Heritage Committee to meet at UNESCO Headquarters in July 2025

On 5 March 2025, the Bureau of the World Heritage Committee met to discuss the venue of the forthcoming 47th session of the World Heritage Committee scheduled to take place on 6 to 16 July 2025.

Upon request from the Bulgarian authorities, the Bureau has agreed to organize the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, from 6 to 16 July 2025.

As initially planned, the session will be organized with the financial support of the Republic of Bulgaria and under the chairmanship of Prof. Nikolay Nenov (Bulgaria).