Hydrogen Fueling Station Market Poised for Explosive Growth, Size to Hit USD 22 Billion by 2035 | says AMR

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Hydrogen Fueling Station Market," The hydrogen fueling station market size was valued at $756.44 million in 2024, and is estimated to reach $22 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 35.9% from 2024 to 2035. The factors such as stringent government regulations to control increasing pollution, high suitability of hydrogen as fuel, and increase in R&D activities related to hydrogen fuel cell technology supplement the growth of the hydrogen fueling station market. However, high initial expenditure for producing hydrogen and lack of fuel infrastructure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, technological advancements and future potential in the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and increase in investments & encouragement in administrative policy framework create market opportunities for the key players operating in the market. It will be located on a concession in the port of Zeebrugge. In Addition, in April 2022, TotalEnergies announced the opening a new hydrogen refueling station in Breda, The Netherlands. The station was a part of the Interreg project 'Hydrogen region 2.0', coordinated by H2 knowledge and cooperation platform WaterstofNet. Furthermore, the refueling station was capable of supplying hydrogen with both 700 and 350 bar filling pressures. In addition, technological advancements and future potential in the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and increase in investments & encouragement in administrative policy framework create market opportunities for the key players operating in the hydrogen fueling station market.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Small Stations: Expected to dominate the market in 2024, accounting for approximately 80% of the revenue, with a projected CAGR of 35.1% through 2035.

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:
Passenger Vehicles: Anticipated to hold nearly 75% of the market share in 2024.
Commercial Vehicles: Projected to lead in growth with a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:
Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells: Accounted for nearly half of the market revenue in 2024.
Other Technologies: Expected to exhibit the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 37.7%.

𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝:
On-Site: Contributed over two-thirds of the market revenue in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 36.7%.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:
𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Expected to hold the largest market share in 2024, accounting for 40% of global revenue.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: Projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, driven by stringent environmental regulations and a strong emphasis on zero-emission vehicles.

Presently, governments across the globe are promoting the use of hydrogen-powered vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and save fuel. For instance, in 2019, European Union (EU) started the H2Haul project, which is expected run for five years. This EU-funded project aims to deploy 16 zero-emission fuel cell vehicles at four sites, i.e., Germany, Belgium, Switzerland, and France, by 2024. Moreover, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), Toyota, Shell, and Kenworth started the $82 million Zero-Emission and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities (ZANZEFF) project.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -
China Petrochemical Corporation
Cummins Inc.
SHELL
Ballard Power Systems
FirstElement Fuel Inc.
FuelCell Energy, Inc.
Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC
TotalEnergies
H2Energy Solutions Ltd.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Air Liquide
PDC Machines Inc.
ITM Power PLC
Black And Veatch Holding Company
Nel ASA
Linde plc
TrueZero 