'Customers Don’t Trust Interior Designers' – Bangalore’s Booming Industry Has a Credibility Crisis says Nandita Manwani

Bangalore’s Booming Interior Design Industry Struggles with a Credibility Crisis says Nandita Manwani

Interior design is about creating spaces where people build their life. Delays, escalations and disappointing quality is affecting credibility of the Industry

A home isn’t just about furniture and décor. Doing up their home is a deeply emotional journey for a family, one that represents years of savings, aspirations, and dreams” — Nandita Manwani

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bangalore's interior design industry is experiencing a significant surge, fuelled by the city's rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes. However, despite the abundance of design talent and services, a persistent trust deficit exists between customers and interior design professionals.The industry's growth is undeniable, with numerous firms and independent designers catering to a diverse clientele. From modern minimalist apartments to luxurious villas, the demand for well-designed spaces is on the rise. Nevertheless, customer apprehension remains a significant challenge.“A home isn’t just about furniture and décor. Doing up their home is a deeply emotional journey for a family, one that represents years of savings, aspirations, and dreams. But instead of joy, many homeowners experience stress and disappointment when things don’t go as planned.” says Nandita Manwani , Principal Designer and Founder of The Studio by Nandita Manwani Customers’ trust deficit with Interior Designers in Bangalore and the Interiors Industry as a whole has many reasons including1. Missed Deadlines and Budget Overruns - The classic nightmare - your dream home project starts with a three-month promise but drags on for six. Cost overruns are another frustration. Often, customers get low initial quotes, only to face unexpected expenses later.2. Projects Abandoned Midway – One of the biggest fears customers face is contractors or vendors abandoning work before completion. Whether due to financial mismanagement, overcommitment, or lack of planning, homeowners are often left scrambling to find new vendors to pick up where things were left off. “I have met homeowners who had to restart their entire project because their Interior Contractor walked away mid-job,” says Manwani.3. Lack of Standards - Unlike industries with clear pricing and standards, interior design operates in a grey area. Every firm functions differently, making it hard for customers to know what’s fair and what’s not. This lack of standards for costing, materials and finishes is the primary cause of what Manwani calls a “The Low-Cost Trap” – picking the cheapest quote, not realizing that lower costs often mean compromises on materials and craftsmanship. The result? Interiors that look great initially but don’t last. In addition, Social Media has fuelled aspirations for Pinterest-perfect homes, but often, homeowners expect these results at an unrealistically low budget. “Great design and durability require fair investment—there’s no shortcut to quality,” adds Manwani.The Path to Rebuilding TrustSo, how does Bangalore’s interior design industry regain credibility? “Transparency, professionalism, and customer education,” says Manwani. “It is imperative that designers focus on helping clients understand the process—materials, costs, and timelines—so there are no surprises. If both designers and customers approach projects with clarity and mutual trust, we can change the narrative.”With Bangalore positioned as a global design hub, bridging this trust gap is essential. Interior design is not just about aesthetics—it’s about delivering on a promise, and only through honesty, expertise, and fair pricing can the industry truly flourish.

