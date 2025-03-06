Berlin Barracks / Possession of Controlled Substance / Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3001424
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka and Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/05/2025 @ 2350 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 130 Fisher Rd, Berlin
VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Cara Chase
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a call regarding a verbal dispute at Central Vermont Medical Center. Further investigation revealed that Cara Chase (34) was in possession of a controlled substance. Chase was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Chase was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 1, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court.
Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.