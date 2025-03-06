Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Possession of Controlled Substance / Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3001424

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka and Trooper Skylar Velasquez                 

STATION: VSP Berlin                  

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 03/05/2025 @ 2350 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 130 Fisher Rd, Berlin

VIOLATION: Possession of Controlled Substance / Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Cara Chase                                           

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Northfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks received a call regarding a verbal dispute at Central Vermont Medical Center. Further investigation revealed that Cara Chase (34) was in possession of a controlled substance. Chase was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Berlin State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Chase was released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division on May 1, 2025, at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/01/2025 at 0830 hours         

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court.

Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

