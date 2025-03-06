Upside Funding: Ex-Citigroup MDs Launch Prop Firm with Direct Mentorship & $350K Trading Careers

HONG KONG, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upside Funding , a newly launched proprietary trading firm, is redefining the industry with a capital-backed, mentorship-driven model. Founded by two former Citigroup Managing Directors with over 60 years of combined trading experience, the firm is introducing a mentorship-driven funding model designed to develop traders and offer full-time employment opportunities with salaries of up to $350,000 per year.

Bringing Institutional Expertise to Prop Trading

Upside Funding was founded in 2024 with a clear mission—to provide traders access to real capital, direct mentorship, and long-term career opportunities. Unlike traditional prop firms, where traders are often left on their own after securing funding, Upside Funding integrates hands-on coaching from industry veterans.

"After decades in institutional trading, we realized the biggest gap in proprietary trading wasn’t just capital—it was guidance," said Charles, Co-Founder & CEO of Upside Funding. "Most firms hand traders money and leave them to figure it out on their own. We do things differently. We mentor them, help them scale their capital, and even provide a path to a full-time salaried role."

1:1 CEO Mentorship for Funded Traders

Every funded trader at Upside Funding gains direct access to the firm’s leadership, including one-on-one coaching from the CEO and senior mentors. This hands-on approach ensures traders receive:

1:1 Coaching with the firm’s CEO and experienced mentors

Performance reviews and personalized trading strategy guidance

Ongoing support to help traders scale their capital up to $1.5M



This approach focuses on more than capital allocation, emphasizing the discipline and strategy needed to grow their accounts profitably.

Full-Time Trader Role: Salaries Up to $350K

Top-performing traders may qualify for Upside Funding’s full-time Remote Trader Program, earning salaries of up to $350,000 per year while trading firm capital. This Remote Trader Program is an exclusive opportunity for those who demonstrate consistent profitability and risk management.

“We’re not just funding traders; we’re building careers,” said James, Co-Founder & Head of Trader Management at Upside Funding. “If a trader proves they have what it takes, we give them stability, growth, and a real shot at financial independence.”

Getting Funded

Traders looking to join Upside Funding can apply through a two-step evaluation process that tests profitability and risk management skills. Those who pass receive:

Real capital starting at up to $300,000

A 90% profit split

Scaling potential up to $1.5 million

Access to direct mentorship and trader development programs

For more information, users can visit Upside Funding’s website .

About Upside Funding

Upside Funding Limited is a proprietary trading firm headquartered in Hong Kong. Founded in 2024 by two former Citigroup Managing Directors, the firm provides traders with real capital, institutional-level mentorship, and career opportunities in proprietary trading.

Contact

Co-Founder & Head of Trader Management

James

The Upside Funding

james@theupsidefunding.com

